A dissimilar gangrene

By Stan Counsell | PREVIEW Columnist

Gangrene. It’s a medical disease that brings shivers down many a hardened spine. Most reasoned thinkers envision foul smells, multicolored patches of rotting flesh and seeping gooey sludge.

When defined, it is an obstructive blood flow to an area which eventually causes numbness, necrosis, putrefaction or death in surrounding tissue. Without immediate medical attention, a digit, limb or life can be in danger; even death may lurk at the door. But, gangrene is more than just physical. There’s yet another different and deadlier condition that is far more worrisome. It’s gangrene of the inner soul of all humankind.

We are all born with a spiritual form of this disease. Even a doubter knows what happens when a toy is placed between two toddlers: “Mine!” Our instinctive desire is, from birth, to look after No. 1, ourselves. As we age, “Mine!” graduates to a frightful peril of the human soul.

If left unabated, it demands hostile independence from the Lord. His name is openly ridiculed, spoken in vain, used in profoundly nauseating ways, His precepts violently demeaned. His followers hear shouts of, “Bible-thumper,” “fanatic,” “freak,” “airhead” and “hypocrite” continually bantered with obvious intent of malice.

While living in Japan, I occasionally would witness citizens furiously swearing the name “Jesus!” when angered. In a largely Buddhist nation, I never heard them swear, “Buddha!” Yes, “Mine!” is in all of humankind. To a lesser degree, the soul is seriously hampered from hearing or calling out to Almighty God or His son, Jesus Christ.

If one desires to feel religious and be recognized as spiritual, “Mine!” will lead them into various religions or groups that deny the real Jesus. They will learn to think in similar ways: “What, me worry?” or “I don’t need that Jesus!” They will be encouraged to develop their own “truths” that are totally void of reasoning. It’s heartbreaking, “I’m OK, you’re OK. We can each believe our own truth; everything’s copacetic.”

But, “Mine!” is tragically found in Christian circles, too. As one theologian remarked, “Gangrene is also the moral, spiritual corruption and decadence that pervades an individual or group of people.” Yes, it crouches at the door waiting to pounce during our weakest of times.

It sits in many a pew, or row of chairs, waiting to cause divisive havoc due to a numbness of the heart when presented with certain biblical truths. Being in spiritual necrosis, one can spin, dismiss, ignore or have disdain for parts of God’s Word.

Being willfully void of Jesus train wrecks with the savior Himself. John 14:6 records an emphatic declaration by Jesus: “I am the [only] Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one can come to the Father but by me.”

Jesus’ bold clarion call of, “I tell you the truth” is nearly limitless in the New Testament. His truth is the only genuine truth regarding the Lord, creation, and humankind.

Other so-called “truths” are clear distortions, spins or lies cloaked in religiosities, void of the real savior, Jesus Christ. However, God loudly ordained from on high: “I will not take back a single word I said … in My holiness, I cannot lie” (Psalm 89:34-35). Even clearer: “God is not a man, so he does not lie. He is not human, so he does not change his mind” (Psalm 5:8-9).

In spite of such clear “read-my-lips” biblical declarations, most suffer from having ears that do not hear, eyes that do not see due to “Mine!” Everyone on this planet has made their own bed to lie in when they refuse treatment for “Mine!”

In Matthew 7:21-27, the Lord luminously taught that a wise person builds their house on a strong foundation of hard/immovable rock. That clearly alludes to Jesus, the Rock of our Salvation. But, most choose the easy and inexpensive way. They build their houses upon the sand with its continual shifting foundations.

Sand is often a biblical metaphor for unnumbered throngs of people (Romans 9:27, Hebrews 11:12). Beach sand is, just like people, constantly in a state of flux. Winds and waves constantly move it into sandbanks or push it elsewhere. Remember our youth: Did our sand castles ever survive even the first wave?

Jesus says that storms will certainly come into our lives; no one gets a “get out of jail free” card. Be it painful health, a family death, the loss of a job, COVID-influenced insolvencies, a punishing divorce, being a crime victim or suffering a friend’s betrayal, life just happens. But, when the storms come, will our houses (lives) endure or suffer a horrible loss?

Yes, “Mine!” is in all of humanity. It even stares at us in the mirror. But, we can do something about it. A missionary friend once taught, “Every dead fish will flow downstream. It takes a live one to swim against the current.” So, just how do we declare war on “Mine!”?

First, learn that there is but one “vaccine” available for this deadly disease. It’s the Lord Jesus Christ, the only savior of humankind. He’s the true “jab” that limits the totality of our spiritual necrosis. Luke 19:10 reads, “For the Son of Man (Jesus) came to seek and to save the lost.”

That’s right. He came knowing He would be brutally beaten, tortured and die on His cross for us. Yes, for all of us. And, as predicted, He rose from the dead, proving He was the only true Son of God, not just one of the so-called many. Yes, on the highway of life, we are wretched remnants of roadkill because of our deep-rooted “Mine!” disease. His shed blood will save us from ourselves if we call out to Him.

Just as it states in Deuteronomy 30:19a, “Today I have given you the choice of life and death, between blessings and curses. Now, I call on heaven and earth to witness the choice you make. Oh, that you would choose life …”

Want the “jab”? The doctor is in and He’s waiting for you. Amen.

This column may include both fiction and nonfiction, and views expressed do not necessarily represent those of The SUN. Submissions can be sent to editor@pagosasun.com.