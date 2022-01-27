Who We Play For to conduct heart screenings

By Ralph Maccarone | Who We Play For

The nonprofit organization Who We Play For will be conducting a free ECG heart screening for the Pagosa Springs Middle School eighth-graders on Friday, Feb. 11, during the students’ physical education class.

For more information, please contact Ralph Maccarone at (970) 317-0371.

Who We Play For will also be conducting a demonstration of the ECG test and discussion about sudden cardiac arrest with the Pagosa Springs Medical Center Emergency Medical Services team on Thursday, Feb. 3. These will take place during the Pagosa Springs Middle School Pirate time from 12:50 to 1:20 p.m.