Ski area hosts fun race, Wolf Creek Challenge Series to kick off Saturday

By Julie Martinez | Wolf Creek Ski Area

Wolf Creek Ski Area hosted its second Fun Race of the season on Sunday, Jan. 23, with a moderate turnout of 39 racers, with many first-time racers coming as far away as Ohio and Louisiana to compete.

The modified slalom course on Lower Charisma was fast and nicely groomed after 2 inches of fresh snow overnight.

“The overall winner for the day was Jakub Labedz, of Phoenix, Ariz., with the fastest time of 28.78 seconds. Second place in the men’s division was a tie between Kirk Miles, of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Jarrett Bunch, of Oklahoma City, Okla., with both men boasting a time of 29.41 seconds. Third place in the men’s race went to Paul Smith, of Reno, Nev., with a time of 30.57 seconds.

The women’s race was also very close, with first place going to Cathy Lemon, of Pagosa Springs, who crossed the finish line with a time of 31.80 seconds. Julie Church, of Phoenix, placed second with a time of 32.01 seconds and Lydia Mundt, of Pagosa Springs, followed closely in third with a time of 32.90 seconds.

In the Girls 12-14, Mundt placed first with a time of 32.90.

Laura Soden placed first in the Women 36-40 with a time of 46.52.

Lemon placed first with a time of 31.80 in the Women 51-60.

In the Boys 3-5, Nikolai Skean placed first with a time of 79.78.

In the Boys 6-8, Alden Soden placed first with a time of 32.35 and Jackson Kleckner placed third with a time of 39.12.

Rylam Soden placed first in the Boys 9-11 with a time of 32.72.

Eddie Keyes placed third in the Men 36-40 with a time of 35.39.

In the Men 41-50, George Kleckner placed first with a time of 31.61.

Wolf Creek will be hosting the first race of its Wolf Creek Challenge Series on Saturday, Jan. 29. The 40-plus gate Giant Slalom course on middle and lower Charisma is open to teams and individuals. Registration is open now at shop.wolfcreekski.com/race_registration. Course inspection is from 9 to 10 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. All proceeds support the Wolf Creek Ski Team.