Pagosa Springs Speech and Debate Team shines on national stage without leaving town

By Kristin Morehouse | Pagosa Springs High School

The Pagosa Springs Speech and Debate Team completed its second tournament of the season with great success. Competing virtually in a synchronous Minneapolis, Minn., tournament against over 350 competitors from roughly 50 schools from across the United States, our teenagers got to learn, grow and share their shine on a national stage without physically leaving the halls and classrooms of our high school.

Five teammates hit the virtual podium of the “Mount Pleasant Academy Figure It Out Bout, A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Caroline Smith placed seventh in the varsity division of Dramatic Interpretation. Jesse Beck placed fifth and Ryan Anderson placed sixth in Creative Storytelling (Novice) after many animated renditions of familiar stories. Marie Smith advanced to the finals round in Extemporaneous Reading (Novice). Rachael Berndt also had a strong showing in Extemporaneous Reading at this tournament. They read assigned short stories from a collection “There is No Long Distance Now” by Naomi Shihab Nye. Elizabeth Grace Grimes performed an informative piece on the challenges faced by children aging out of foster care and received positive feedback from all three rounds in which she performed her 10-minute memorized research speech which she wrote.

For the debaters in this tournament, Peyton Bedtke joined us for his first high school speech and debate competition, while Kyle Marrota and Maggie Su both cleared to the final round in Discussion (Novice). Their rounds were 60 minutes long with six other students dedicated to solving the prompts on the following topics: round one, Ranked Choice Voting at Elections as a response to current political polarization; round two, Campaign Financing including super PACS and potential foreign influences; round three, Gender Issues and Democracy; and round four, Racial Issues and Democracy. Marrota placed sixth in Discussion (Novice) and Su placed third.

We are excited for a few more Pirates to join us as we head to our state tournament at Northridge High School in Greeley, Colo., Jan. 28 and 29.