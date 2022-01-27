Nordic Club hosts 13th annual Red Ryder BB Gun Biathlon

By James Dickhoff | Pagosa Nordic Club

The Pagosa Nordic Club hosted the 13th annual Red Ryder BB Gun Biathlon Nordic Ski Race on Sunday, Jan. 23, at Yamaguchi Park. Races included a 16 km competitive race, 4 km citizens race and a Kid K race, with racers shooting at targets between laps.

The event venue was exciting for spectators as they were able to watch skiers complete each 1km lap and watch them shoot at targets. Sixty racers participated in the varying races with racers coming from Telluride, New Mexico, Durango and, of course, Pagosa Springs. Approximately 60 spectators enjoyed watching the excitement.