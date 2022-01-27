Healing Circle offers alternative forms of healing for women

Rise Above Violence

Research suggests survivors of trauma report a reduction in stress, anxiety and depression after using alternative forms of healing.

Associate Professor Matthew Leach of the National Centre for Haturopathic Medicine states, “Best practice currently recommends behavioural, psychological and relaxation therapies to aid recovery in women affected by domestic violence, and … there is some evidence to suggest that these therapies may be effective in improving wellbeing.”

As we continue to understand trauma and its complexities, understanding more how the brain and body connection works, the need for alternative forms of healing is increasingly necessary and important. Meditation, massage and body movement can be a new doorway to healing than other forms of traditional therapy. While talk therapy remains vitally important, for many survivors, adding these other healing modalities that improve the body and spirit has become increasingly recognized as effective and more complete, giving a deeper resilience.

In response, The Healing Circle — a monthly group designed for women who have experienced interpersonal violence, including domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual or physical abuse to learn new ways of healing — has been initiated. Trauma gets stored in the body. By providing mechanisms for that trauma and tension to be released through bodywork, that stored tension and energy can be relieved. Local healers and bodyworkers will be giving their experience and expertise, offering a different healing modality each month, from massage and energy work like massage and Reiki, to meditation or sound therapy for relaxation, or movement like yoga and barre.

“I am beyond thrilled for this opportunity. To have local healers offer this type of holistic healing for survivors, to honor their healing path in this way, is truly exciting,” said Carmen Hubbs, Rise Above Violence executive director.

Trauma survivors have indicated that learning how to meditate, learning body movements and learning relaxation techniques have improved their overall feelings of happiness. These techniques have taught them better coping strategies that help when stress is especially high or feelings of anxiety arise. They have learned how to use these every day, bringing a sense of normalcy and calm they otherwise didn’t have before attending these classes.

Classes will be held on the fourth Thursday of every month from noon until 1 p.m. at the PMAB Studio located at 140 Country Center Drive, Unit 2. Visit Rise Above Violence Facebook and Instagram pages for details of what the monthly offering will be. Classes are free of charge and are for trauma survivors only. Confidentiality will be upheld and required of all participants. No disclosures are required or necessary to attend. For more information, call (970) 264-9075 or (970) 903-9278.