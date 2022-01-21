Weminuche Audubon Society announces the Michael P. Ward Memorial Scholarship for Camp Colorado

By Jean Zirnhelt | Weminuche Audubon Society

Thanks to the generosity of Joan Ward, in memory of her late husband, Michael Ward, the Weminuche Audubon Society is again offering a scholarship to the American Birding Association’s Camp Colorado in Estes Park, for a student between the ages of 13-18, who resides within southwest Colorado.

This weeklong science camp offers students an opportunity to meet other young people with similar interests, explore careers in birding and ornithology, and learn about the bird life and natural history of northern Colorado.

Information on the camp may be found on its website, https://www.aba.org/camps/.

The 2022 camp will be held from July 23-30.

With help from a generous donation made in memory of Jody Venard-Benham by her friend, this summer we hope to send two students to this exciting camp. If you would like to help fund this scholarship, you may donate by check to Weminuche Audubon Society, Box 1087, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or through the PayPal Button on our website.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not allow this scholarship to be awarded in 2020 and 2021.

This year, all campers and staff will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to participate. This requirement of the American Birding Association, which runs the camp, is in an effort to make it a fun, safe experience for all.

Past recipients have been Martin Cuntz from Escalante Middle School (2015), Jack Maher from Escalante Middle School (2016), Olivia Gilbert from Pagosa Springs Middle School (2017), Anneka Slead from Pagosa Springs Middle School (2018) and Marie Smith from Pagosa Springs Middle School (2019), Lucas Huddleston from Pagosa Springs High School (2019) and Evan Tweedie from Durango Miller Middle School (2019).

Three items are required from applicants. Students who are interested in applying are asked to submit a letter of recommendation from an adult who is not a relative. Students will also submit a 400- to 600-word essay describing his or her experiences in the outdoors and reasons for wishing to attend the camp.

The deadline for scholarship applications in 2022 is March 1. Submissions may be sent by email to weminuche.audubon@gmail.com or Weminuche Audubon Society, P.O. Box 1087, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. After attending camp, the student selected by the Weminuche Audubon Society Scholarship Committee is expected to meet with Weminuche Audubon representatives to share highlights of the camp experience.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity and fun experience.