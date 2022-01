Photo courtesy Stacey Barker

Freshman Griffin Bower “showing some good single leg takedown skills against a wrestler from Platte Valley,” according to coach Dan Janowsky. The Pirates placed 14th place overall at the Mel Smith Invitational tournament held last weekend.

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate wrestling team put in another impressive performance last weekend at the Mel Smith Invitational tournament, coach Dan Janowsky explained in an email to The SUN.

