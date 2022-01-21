FEMA provides funding for COVID-19 funeral expenses, applications still being accepted

By Anthony Mayne | FEMA

FEMA continues to provide financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for deaths related to COVID-19 to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.

Figures released this week show that 1,739 Coloradans have received more than $9.7 million in assistance.

This assistance includes reimbursement for, but is not limited to, cremation, burial expenses, transfer of remains, markers or headstones, transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual and other costs.

Up to $9,000 per funeral is available for eligible expenses, with a maximum of $35,500 per application. There is currently no end date for this program.

To apply, call FEMA at (844) 684-6333, TTY: (800) 462-7585. This is a special, dedicated toll-free phone number to apply for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance with help from FEMA representatives. It is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Multilingual services are available.

You must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national or qualified alien to apply. However, there is no eligibility requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national, or qualified alien.

For more information about FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.

To see a list of continuously updated frequently asked questions, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq.