Public comment at a pair of recent meetings has criticized a recent challenge by San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) designed to have youth “share scientific, trustworthy information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines, address misinformation, and encourage dialogue.”

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.