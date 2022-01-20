Citizens request short-term rental fee for town ballot” $150 per-month, per-bedroom

If approved by voters, a $150 per-month, per-bedroom fee will be placed on short-term rentals located in the town limits that are not occupied by the homeowner for a minimum of nine months per year.

A citizen-led petition has been certified by the town clerk after garnering enough qualified signatures to place the question on the April 5 ballot for the Town of Pagosa Springs.

