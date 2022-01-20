Photo courtesy Pagosa Springs High School

Pagosa Springs High School will host an Advanced Art Show at Pagosa Springs Town Hall. Eleven students enrolled in this rigorous class, which challenges students to create a meaningful, highly developed art show entirely of their own design. Amber Calabaza, Maggie Chavez, Sophie Heidelmeier, Kali Jury, Kyle Marotta, Jonathan Matney, Zachary Olson, Baylee Rollings, Evie Rose, Nick Slead and Haley Thompson will be representing the Pirates as premier featured artists this year. These students tackled themes such as growth, cultural norms, the detail of human form in movement and more. The show will be on display from Jan. 25-31 at Town Hall during normal business hours.