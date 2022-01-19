School superintendent resigns

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

Archuleta School District (ASD) Superintendent Dr. Kym LeBlanc-Esparza announced her resignation Wednesday afternoon after she accepted an offer to work in the Jefferson County School District.

That resignation, she told The SUN via email, will be effective Feb. 18.

“Until then, I will work with our staff and our Board to ensure a smooth, successful transition,” she wrote.

LeBlanc-Esparza announced her departure to the staff and community via letter Wednesday, stating, “It is with conflicting emotion that I share my decision to accept the offer to serve as Deputy Superintendent of the Jefferson County School District.”

In the letter, LeBlanc-Esparza highlights accomplishments of the district and her time in it, writing, “I will absolutely cherish my time here in the Archuleta School District. We have a great leadership team, a thoughtful, committed Board of Education and a very talented staff. I am proud of the work we have done on behalf of the students and community. We managed to meet with hundreds of community members, using their input as the foundation for our strategic plan priorities. We have secured over $1.5 million in competitive grants over the past two years. Despite the impact of COVID, we have also managed to keep our students in person for over 60% of last year, and other than a brief 5 to 7-day remote experience, our kids have been in-person throughout this year. Finally, we have maintained a very high 94% graduation rate in this pandemic era, exceeding the state by over 10%. The leadership team and the teaching and learning council have done great work around vision, mission and strategic plan priorities. I am confident you all will continue to move this forward in order to support great outcomes for kids.”

The letter also indicates the new position will allow LeBlanc-Esparza to spend more time with family.

“While I will miss working with our Board and my leadership team, I am overjoyed with the opportunity to spend quality time with my children and grandchildren,” the letter states. “I am also excited to have the opportunity to focus my energy and my passion on schools, kids and instruction. Jeffco is an amazing school district and I feel honored they asked me to serve as Deputy Superintendent.”

LeBlanc-Esparza shared that she was a finalist for the position with district staff via a message on Jan. 12.

LeBlanc-Esparza was chosen to lead ASD in January 2020 and began her time in the post officially that July.

On Jan. 11, the ASD Board of Education approved a working agreement with the superintendent, outlining how the board and LeBlanc-Esparza would work together.

