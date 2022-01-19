Public Notices January 20, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Robert Duane Dunn a/k/a Robert D Dunn, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30033

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-24

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 14, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN

ELLEN MARIE DUNN A/K/A ELLEN M DUNN

DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN

FRANK N FREDRICKSON

CHERRY L FREDRICKSON

STUART PRODUCTS, INC.

ALVIN F MESSERSMITH

CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH

VALERIE M HALL

KYLE SMITH

MICHAEL A JENKINS

CINDY JENKINS

ROGER A MOORE, SR., TRUSTEE OF THE MOORE

FAMILY TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987

DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEE OF THE MOORE

FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED

DECEMBER 24, 1987

STEVEN PHILLIP PLASTER

VANESSA LYNN FULTON-PLASTER

DENNIS M PAVAO

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on February 18, 2021, Sale Number 2021-24 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: December 23, 2021

Last Publication: January 20, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 14 October, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Masters Place Condominiums

Matter Amount

ROBERT D DUNN and ELLEN M DUNN (C#170307383) Unit Weeks Numbers 18, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN (C#178915914) Unit Weeks Numbers 50, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

ELLEN MARIE DUNN and ROBERT DUANE DUNN (C#178917837) Unit Weeks Numbers 2, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

FRANK N FREDRICKSON and CHERRY L FREDRICKSON (C#178923173) Unit Weeks Numbers 38, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $311.04

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,340.04

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,581.48

STUART PRODUCTS, INC. (C#179022496) Unit Weeks Numbers 42, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,230.88

Interest: $380.21

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,661.09

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,902.53

ALVIN F MESSERSMITH and CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH (C#179023031) Unit Weeks Numbers 37, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

VALERIE M HALL (C#179023429) Unit Weeks Numbers 46, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $338.14

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,367.14

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,608.58

KYLE SMITH (C#179024096) Unit Weeks Numbers 10, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

MICHAEL A JENKINS and CINDY JENKINS (C#179101027) Unit Weeks Numbers 11, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

ROGER A MOORE, SR. and DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEES OF THE MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987 (C#179102249) Unit Weeks Numbers 29, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,848.72

Interest: $251.55

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,150.27

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,391.71

STEVEN PHILLIP PLASTER and VANESSA LYNN FULTON-PLASTER (C#179102959) Unit Weeks Numbers 2, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,708.06

Interest: $216.57

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,974.63

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,216.07

DENNIS M PAVAO (C#179402177) Unit Weeks Numbers 07, Condominium Unit Number 7312, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

Of Masters Place Condominiums, according to the Condominium Maps as recorded under Reception Numbers 161539, 171406, 177633, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Masters Place Condominiums recorded at Reception Number 161911, as amended, supplemented, and/or restated, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorded in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: George Gers, Larry L. Reese, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2021CV030071

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: GEORGE GERS

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: December 16, 2021

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: December 23, 2021.

Last Publication: January 20, 2022.

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Attorney for Plaintiff

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Ralph A Getzfred, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30032

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-23

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 14, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

VALERIE M HALL

JAMES T LAWRENCE

CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE

GENE A SMIT

ALICE F SMIT

CHRISTOPHER R HAURY

EARL J GRONNIGER

S JANE GRONNIGER

TOBY J SKAGGS

NELDA J SKAGGS

BRYAN L MCKINLEY

JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY

DENNIS L SELLDEN

DIANA L SELLDEN

BERT CALLAHAN

DEBORAH A CALLAHAN

PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON

MAHLON H GRAY

WILLIAM GRAY IV

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on February 18, 2021, Sale Number 2021-23 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: December 23, 2021

Last Publication: January 20, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 14 October 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Village Pointe Condominiums

Matter Amount

VALERIE M HALL (C#178909305) Unit Weeks Numbers 8, Unit Number 7502, Building Number 1, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $371.17

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,910.44

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,218.89

JAMES T LAWRENCE and CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE (C#178909768) Unit Weeks Numbers 26, Unit Number 7503, Building Number 1, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

GENE A SMIT and ALICE F SMIT (C#178909792) Unit Weeks Numbers 40, Unit Number 7503, Building Number 1, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

CHRISTOPHER R HAURY (C#178911152) Unit Weeks Numbers 4, Unit Number 7505, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

EARL J GRONNIGER and S JANE GRONNIGER (C#178919833) Unit Weeks Numbers 47, Unit Number 7501, Building Number 1, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

TOBY J SKAGGS and NELDA J SKAGGS (C#179001151) Unit Weeks Numbers 38, Unit Number 7519, Building Number 5, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

BRYAN L MCKINLEY and JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY (C#179011028) Unit Weeks Numbers 3, Unit Number 7525, Building Number 6, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

DENNIS L SELLDEN and DIANA L SELLDEN (C#179014949) Unit Weeks Numbers 49, Unit Number 7528, Building Number 6, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

BERT CALLAHAN and DEBORAH A CALLAHAN (C#179019351) Unit Weeks Numbers 9, Unit Number 7522, Building Number 5, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $321.85

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,861.12

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,169.57

PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON and MAHLON H GRAY and WILLIAM GRAY IV (C#179019781) Unit Weeks Numbers 39, Unit Number 7503, Building Number 1, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

Of Village Pointe Condominiums, all as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 0168713, 171189 and 176324 according to the Condominium Map as recorded, subject to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums as recorded as Reception Number 1309304 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Sierra Pagosa Builders, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2021CV030067

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: SIERRA PAGOSA BUILDERS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: December 30, 2021

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: January 6, 2022

Last Publication: February 3, 2022

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Attorney for Plaintiff

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NICHOLAS MOON

200 RIVER RUN DRIVE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

NICHOLAS MOON % DEBBIE SMITH

14 BEVERLY COURT

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KYLE V. MARETECH

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 482 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689

Account Number: R015325

Schedule Number: 589315204008

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04524

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KYLE V. MARETECH

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NICHOLAS MOON and NICHOLAS MOON % DEBBIE SMITH for said year 2017.

That said KYLE V. MARETECH on the 3rd day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KYLE V. MARETECH

On the 18th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 16th day of December 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

STACY HIGGINS

2910 SUNSET RIDGE

MCKINNEY, TX 75070-4216

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KYLE V. MARETECH

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 7 OF BLOCK 8 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 20, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74785.

Account Number: R003408

Schedule Number: 569311411060

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03654

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KYLE V. MARETECH

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of STACY HIGGINS for said year 2015.

That said KYLE V. MARETECH on the 3rd day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KYLE V. MARETECH

On the 18th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 17th day of December 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Shon Burchett, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30036

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-25

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 12, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Shon Burchett

Rachel Burchett

Donald G Bennett III

Harold H Brandt

Ernest R Morrison

Patricia Morrison

Margaret Fleming

Marvin D Fleming

Inns De Mexico, S. A. De CV

Elizabeth Vogel McBride, Trustee of the John A

McBride Trust, dated August 5, 1997

Katherine Harris, Trustee of the John A McBride

Trust, dated August 5, 1997

F Mulero Enterprises, LLC

Phillip C Warfield

Jeffery Scott Baker

Julie Annette Baker

Gladys M Anderson

Charlie R Anderson

Lewis W Brinkman, Co-Trustee of the Brinkman

Family Trust

Pauline R Brinkman, Co-Trustee of the

Brinkman Family Trust

Charles D Proffit, as Trustee of the Charles D and

Gayle R Proffit Trust, u/t/d May 23, 1997

Gayle R Proffit, as Trustee of the Charles D and

Gayle R Proffit Trust, u/t/d May 23, 1997

Richard Elsen

Mary Theresa Elsen

Jerry F Shinn

Louise Johnson

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on March 4, 2021, Sale Number 2021-25 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: January 6, 2022

Last Publication: February 3, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 18th day of November, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Ptarmigan Townhouses

Matter Amount

SHON BURCHETT and RACHEL BURCHETT (C#178803367) Unit Week Number 12, Unit Number 7203, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $159.93

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,438.23

DONALD G BENNETT III (C#178806378) Unit Week Number 29, Unit Number 7203, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $159.93

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,438.23

HAROLD H BRANDT (C#178808416) Unit Week Number 52, Unit Number 7208, Building Number 4, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $180.46

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,483.76

ERNEST R MORRISON and PATRICIA MORRISON (C#178819298) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $159.93

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,438.23

MARGARET T FLEMING and MARVIN D FLEMING (C#178820734) Unit Week Number 18, Unit Number 7220, Building Number 10, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $134.67

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,362.97

INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV (C#179104583) Unit Week Number 20, Unit Number 7230, Building Number 15, Phase V

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $159.93

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,438.23

ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE and KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEES OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED AUGUST 5, 1997 (C#179403522) Unit Week Number 36, Unit Number 7227, Building Number 14, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $159.93

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,438.23

F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC (C#178812178) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 7216, Building Number 8, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

PHILLIP C WARFIELD (C#178813705) Unit Week Number 22, Unit Number 7214, Building Number 7, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

JEFFERY SCOTT BAKER and JULIE ANNETTE BAKER (C#178816872) Unit Week Number 28, Unit Number 7212, Building Number 6, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

GLADYS M ANDERSON and CHARLIE R ANDERSON (C#178818571) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 7211, Building Number 6, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,136.39

Interest: $493.65

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,008.88

LEWIS W BRINKMAN and PAULINE R BRINKMAN, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST (C#178819520) Unit Week Number 12, Unit Number 7213, Building Number 7, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

CHARLES D PROFFIT and GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEES OF THE CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997 (C#178821625) Unit Week Number 47, Unit Number 7203, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

RICHARD ELSEN and MARY THERESA ELSEN (C#178901203) Unit Week Number 45, Unit Number 7223, Building Number 12, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $3,121.34

Interest: $142.47

Late Fees: $146.59

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,689.24

JERRY F SHINN (C#178909198) Unit Week Number 2, Unit Number 210, Building Number 5, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

LOUISE JOHNSON (C#178913729) Unit Week Number 41, Unit Number 7228, Building Number 14, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Karen A Wilder, Personal Representative for the Estate of Judith N Crabtree, Deceased, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30038

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-26

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 28, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

BILLY G WHEAT

SHIRLEY A WHEAT

GARRETT J HEYNS

LORRAINE J HEYNS

JOHN P DAUER JR

PATRICIA H DAUER

MIKE WALLACE

MARTHA J WALLACE

STEPHEN R LEIS

ERIN D LEIS

HOWARD E ADKINS JR

SHARON S ROLLANS

ROBERT DOWNES

MICHELLE DOWNES

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

ELAYNE N DOWLING

JULIE F CRIMIN

DAVID R CRIMIN

SALINA GARCIA

FRANKIE CHAVEZ

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on March 4, 2022, Sale Number 2021-26 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: January 6, 2022

Last Publication: February 3, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 18th day of November, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

BILLY G WHEAT and SHIRLEY A WHEAT (C#170115828) A 315,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225 and 1226 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $3,130.29

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,418.26

GARRETT J HEYNS and LORRAINE J HEYNS (C#170122741) A 154,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1316, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1325 and 1326 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,364.01

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,651.98

JOHN P DAUER JR and PATRICIA H DAUER (C#170212013) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $626.04

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,914.01

MIKE WALLACE and MARTHA J WALLACE (C#170214746) A 154,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,364.01

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,651.98

STEPHEN R LEIS and ERIN D LEIS (C#171302862) A 145,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725 and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,602.08

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,890.05

HOWARD E ADKINS JR and SHARON S ROLLANS (C#170107304) A 210,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,557.08

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,845.05

ROBERT DOWNES and MICHELLE DOWNES (C#170209183) A 602,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225 and 1226 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $5,002.52

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,290.49

DON HARRIS and JEANNINE HARRIS (C#170212385) A 77,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,062.24

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,350.21

ELAYNE N DOWLING (C#170215545) A 78,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,

Unpaid Assessments: $732.99

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,020.96

JULIE F CRIMIN and DAVID R CRIMIN (C#170309090) A 87,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725 and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $770.58

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,058.55

SALINA GARCIA and FRANKIE CHAVEZ (C#170601082) A 105,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,

Unpaid Assessments: $973.48

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,261.45

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Archuleta County Combined Courts

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

DATE FILED: February 16, 2021

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

IN COMBINED COURT

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Case Number: 21DR8

In re the Parental Responsibilities concerning: Ryder Parker

Petitioner: David Parker and Robbie Parker

Respondent: Lauren McPeak

SUMMONS FOR ALLOCATION OF PARENTAL RESPONSIBILITIES

To the Respondent named above this Summons serves as a notice to appear in this case.

If you were served in the State of Colorado, you must file your Response with the clerk of this Court within 21 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.

If you were served outside of the State of Colorado or you were served by publication, you must file your

Response with the clerk of this Court within 35 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.

You may be required to pay a filing fee with your Response. The Response form (JDF 1420) can be found at www.courts.state.co.us by clicking on the “Self Help/Forms” tab.

The Petition requests that the Court enter a Order addressing issues involving the children such as, child support, allocation of parental responsibilities, (decision-making and parenting time), attorney fees, and costs to the extent the Court has jurisdiction.

Notice: Colorado Revised Statutes §14-10-123, provides that upon the filing of a Petition for Allocation of

Parental Responsibilities by the Petitioner and Co-Petitioner, or upon personal service of the Petition and

Summons on the Respondent, or upon waiver and acceptance of service by the Respondent, an automatic temporary injunction shall be in effect against both parties until the Final Order is entered, or the Petition is dismissed, or until further Order of the Court. Either party may apply to the Court for further temporary orders, an expanded automatic temporary injunction, or modification or revocation under §14-10-125, C.R.S.

A request for genetic tests shall not prejudice the requesting party in matters concerning allocation of parental responsibilities pursuant to §14-10-124(1.5), C.R.S. If genetic tests are not obtained prior to a legal establishment of paternity and submitted into evidence prior to the entry of the final order, the genetic tests may not be allowed into evidence at a later date.

Automatic Temporary Injunction-By Order of Colorado law, you and the other parties:

1. Are enjoined from molesting or disturbing the peace of the other party; and

2. Are restrained from removing the minor child(ren) from the state without the consent of all parties or an Order of the Court modifying the injunction; and

3. Are restrained, without at least 14 days advance notification and the written consent of all other parties or an Order of the Court, from cancelling, modifying, terminating, or allowing to lapse for nonpayment of premiums, any policy of health insurance or life insurance that provides coverage to the minor child(ren) as a beneficiary of a policy.

If you fail to file a Response in this case, any or all of the matters above, or any related matters which came before this Court, may be decided without further notice to you.

Date: 2/16/21

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007

2921 ROOSEVELT STREET

CARLSBAD, CA 92008-2335

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 364 AND 365, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004466

Schedule Number: 569525109013

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03308

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007 for said year 2014.

That said BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 14th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

On the 25th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of December 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Dr.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 21C101

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on 1/7/22 that a Petition for a Change of Name has been filed with the Archuleta County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Ariel Ann Heaton be changed to Ariel Ann Valdez.

Debbie Tully

Clerk of Court

By /s/ Cheryl Mulbery

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007

2921 ROOSEVELT STREET

CARLSBAD, CA 92008-2335

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 362 AND 363, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868

Account Number: R004467

Schedule Number: 569525109014

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03309

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007 for said year 2014.

That said BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 14th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

On the 25th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of December 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Osier Kitchen services. The request is for kitchen services is in a cafeteria type setting. The food should be prepared on sight and consist of two main courses, with sides and soup and salad bar. The offeror will provide food and beverages. The Railroad will prove the facility and equipment. Osier is located about 50 miles northeast of Chama, New Mexico and 25 miles southwest of Antonito, Colorado. The offeror should be able serve from 250 to 500 meals per day. The offeror should provide adequate staff to cook and serve meals. The offeror must meet all Colorado laws for Food Service, as well as comply with all Colorado employment laws.

The RFP in its entirety can be viewed online at :commission.ctsrr.com or by requesting a copy in writing to: Tomas Campos, CTSRR, PO Box 1057, Chama, NM 87520, or by emailing osierrfp@cumbrestoltec.com Deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 5:00 pm MST.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC

3489 EUCALYPTUS PLACE

CHANDLER, AZ 85249

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 177 AND 178, IN CHRIST MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FO RRECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004488

Schedule Number: 569525202001

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04472

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

District Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 21C100

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on 1/7/22 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of ANDREW THAD HOLBERT, JR be changed to Andrew Thad Holbert.

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Deputy Clerk

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

STEPHENS OATHA B

19445 DAVID MEMORIAL DRIVE # 1104

SHENANDOAH, TX 77385-8709

VONDERAU RUTH

19445 DAVID MEMORIAL DRIVE # 1104

SHENANDOAH, TX 77385-8709

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 175 AND 176. IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004489

Schedule Number: 569525202002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04473

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of STEPHENS OATHA B and VONDERAU RUTH for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKS LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAGOSA HOME AND LAND LLC

3489 EUCALYPTUS PLACE

CHANDLER, AZ 85249

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 374 AND 375, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004461

Schedule Number: 569525109008

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04463

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA HOME AND LAND LLC for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DEBORAH C. RINE

P.O. BOX 1295

GRAHAM, WA 98338

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 368, 369 AND 370 IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004464

Schedule Number: 569525109011

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04464

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DEBORAH C. RINE for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 4th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

ANNE L. DOUBEK

3123 E. MAJESTIC DRIVE

SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84124-3114

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 296 AND 297, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004483

Schedule Number: 569525201001

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04471

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ANNE L. DOUBEK for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC

3489 EUCALYPTUS PLACE

CHANDLER, AZ 85249

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 317 AND 318, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RCEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004435

Schedule Number: 569525107006

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04460

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC

3489 EUCALYPTUS PLACE

CHANDLER, CO 85249

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 315 AND 316, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004436

Schedule Number: 569525107007

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04461

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC

P O BOX 15534

IRVINE, CA 92623-5534

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 313 AND 314, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004437

Schedule Number: 569525107008

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04462

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKS LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of December 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

P O BOX 15534

IRVINE, CA 92623-5534

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 347, 348 AND 349, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004418

Schedule Number: 569525106016

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04557

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKS LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BETTY D. BUCK

8644 CASTLEBERRY ROAD

APEX, NC 27523-9669

BETTY D. RENFER

8644 CASTLEBERRY ROAD

APEX, NC 27523-9669

FRANK A. BUCK

8644 CASTLEBERRY ROAD

APEX, NC 27523-9669

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 352 AND 353, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868

Account Number: R004429

Schedule Number: 569525106028

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04458

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BETTY D. BUCK and BETTY D. RENFER and FRANK A. BUCK for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 11th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BIG MISTAKE CHRIS MOUNTAIN, LLC

110 FAIRWAY PLACE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 319 AND 320, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004434

Schedule Number: 569525107005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04459

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BIG MISTAKE CHRIS MOUNTAIN, LLC for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKS LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC

P O BOX 15534

IRVINE, CA 92623-5534

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 145 AND 146, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004385

Schedule Number: 569525105059

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04450

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKS LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 31st day of December 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MONICA S. ARCHULETA

236 FLICKER LANE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 163 AND 164, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004393

Schedule Number: 569525105067

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-004454

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MONICA S. ARCHULETA for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MONICA S. ARCHULETA

236 FLICKER LANE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 165 AND 166, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004394

Schedule Number: 569525105068

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04455

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MONICA S. ARCHULETA for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV, INC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

OCK LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 472,473,474,475 476 AND 477 IN PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13,1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Account Number: R004227

Schedule Number: 569524404040

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04241

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to OCK LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV, INC for said year 2017.

That said OCK LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to OCK LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JANELLE WARD

473 S. MAIN STREET

SMITHFIELD, UT 84335

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVES OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 102 AND 103, in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004364

Schedule Number: 569525105038

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04447

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVES OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JANELLE WARD for said year 2017.

That said LIVES OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVES OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC

P O BOX 15534

IRVINE, CA 92623-5534

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 140 AND 141, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004383

Schedule Number: 569525105057

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04449

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

FOR PLANNING COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON January 26, 2022

C&J GRAVEL PRODUCTS, INC, has applied for a Major Sand & Gravel Permit for the OAKBRUSH HILL GRAVEL PIT, on RURAL PARCEL IN SEC 5 TWN 35 RNG 2W at X COUNTY RD 600, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-144). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR). The proposal is to operate a gravel and sand mining, crushing, and screening operations for gravel roadbase and related construction materials on the parcel.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8381 or to pflowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on January 26, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON February 15, 2022

KATHRYN CHENAULT, has applied for a FINAL PLAT APPROVAL for the PAGOSA HILLS SUBDIVISION NO 3 AMENDMENT 2022-01, at 93 Brookhill Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-153). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R). The application is to subdivide and create two parcels where there is now only one.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners on February 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON January 26, 2022

KATHRYN CHENAULT, has applied for a FINAL PLAT APPROVAL for the PAGOSA HILLS SUBDIVISION NO 3 AMENDMENT 2022-01, at 93 Brookhill Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-153). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R). The application is to subdivide and create two parcels where there is now only one.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on January 26, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON January 26, 2022

KAPPA CONSULTING, has applied for a Board Conditional Use Permit for the VERIZON WIRELESS CMRS TOWER, on RURAL PARCEL IN SEC 9 TWN 35 RNG 2W at 329 CLOMAN BLVD, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-118). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR). The proposal is to install a 90’ Monopine Commercial Mobile Radio System Tower and associated equipment on a 50’x 50’ leased area on the south end of the parcel.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8381 or to pflowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on January 26, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs Annual Meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m. on January 25, 2022 at the Humane Society Thrift Store. The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to elect Directors for the upcoming year and to conduct such business, which may come before the meeting. Annual meeting attendance is limited to persons who are current members. You must become a new member in good standing no later than January 21, 2022 or have renewed your existing membership prior to the annual meeting to attend and vote. Due to Covid-19 precautions, attendance for this meeting will be limited to a number of seats. Please contact the HSPS administration office at hsadmin@humanesociety.bizor 970-264-5549 to make arrangements to participate.

Re: Invitation to Bid for Paving Services

The Town of Pagosa Springs is accepting bids for Milling / Reclaiming and/or Overlay of some asphalt roads this year. The roads selected for this bidding process are Apache Street, South 6th Street, South San Juan Alley, Spring Street, South 10th Street, North 1st Street, Florida Street, North 2nd Street, the Visitor Center Parking lot, South 7th Street, Aspen Village Drive, South 5th Street, and two sections of multimodal trails.

Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x451.

