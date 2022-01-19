Public Notices January 20, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Masters Place Condominiums Property
Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Robert Duane Dunn a/k/a Robert D Dunn, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30033
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2021-24
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 14, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN
ELLEN MARIE DUNN A/K/A ELLEN M DUNN
DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN
FRANK N FREDRICKSON
CHERRY L FREDRICKSON
STUART PRODUCTS, INC.
ALVIN F MESSERSMITH
CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH
VALERIE M HALL
KYLE SMITH
MICHAEL A JENKINS
CINDY JENKINS
ROGER A MOORE, SR., TRUSTEE OF THE MOORE
FAMILY TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987
DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEE OF THE MOORE
FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED
DECEMBER 24, 1987
STEVEN PHILLIP PLASTER
VANESSA LYNN FULTON-PLASTER
DENNIS M PAVAO
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on February 18, 2021, Sale Number 2021-24 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 14 October, 2021.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Masters Place Condominiums
Matter Amount
ROBERT D DUNN and ELLEN M DUNN (C#170307383) Unit Weeks Numbers 18, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00
Interest: $283.95
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,312.95
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,554.39
DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN (C#178915914) Unit Weeks Numbers 50, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00
Interest: $283.95
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,312.95
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,554.39
ELLEN MARIE DUNN and ROBERT DUANE DUNN (C#178917837) Unit Weeks Numbers 2, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00
Interest: $283.95
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,312.95
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,554.39
FRANK N FREDRICKSON and CHERRY L FREDRICKSON (C#178923173) Unit Weeks Numbers 38, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00
Interest: $311.04
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,340.04
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,581.48
STUART PRODUCTS, INC. (C#179022496) Unit Weeks Numbers 42, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,230.88
Interest: $380.21
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,661.09
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,902.53
ALVIN F MESSERSMITH and CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH (C#179023031) Unit Weeks Numbers 37, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00
Interest: $283.95
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,312.95
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,554.39
VALERIE M HALL (C#179023429) Unit Weeks Numbers 46, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00
Interest: $338.14
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,367.14
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,608.58
KYLE SMITH (C#179024096) Unit Weeks Numbers 10, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00
Interest: $283.95
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,312.95
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,554.39
MICHAEL A JENKINS and CINDY JENKINS (C#179101027) Unit Weeks Numbers 11, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00
Interest: $283.95
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,312.95
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,554.39
ROGER A MOORE, SR. and DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEES OF THE MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987 (C#179102249) Unit Weeks Numbers 29, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $1,848.72
Interest: $251.55
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,150.27
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,391.71
STEVEN PHILLIP PLASTER and VANESSA LYNN FULTON-PLASTER (C#179102959) Unit Weeks Numbers 2, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $1,708.06
Interest: $216.57
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,974.63
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,216.07
DENNIS M PAVAO (C#179402177) Unit Weeks Numbers 07, Condominium Unit Number 7312, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00
Interest: $283.95
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,312.95
Cost: $241.44
Total: $3,554.39
Of Masters Place Condominiums, according to the Condominium Maps as recorded under Reception Numbers 161539, 171406, 177633, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Masters Place Condominiums recorded at Reception Number 161911, as amended, supplemented, and/or restated, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorded in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO
v.
Defendants: George Gers, Larry L. Reese, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.
Case Number 2021CV030071
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708
P.O. Box 1507
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number (970) 264-8321
Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule
Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: GEORGE GERS
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Ralph A Getzfred, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30032
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2021-23
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 14, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
VALERIE M HALL
JAMES T LAWRENCE
CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE
GENE A SMIT
ALICE F SMIT
CHRISTOPHER R HAURY
EARL J GRONNIGER
S JANE GRONNIGER
TOBY J SKAGGS
NELDA J SKAGGS
BRYAN L MCKINLEY
JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY
DENNIS L SELLDEN
DIANA L SELLDEN
BERT CALLAHAN
DEBORAH A CALLAHAN
PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON
MAHLON H GRAY
WILLIAM GRAY IV
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on February 18, 2021, Sale Number 2021-23 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 14 October 2021.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Village Pointe Condominiums
Matter Amount
VALERIE M HALL (C#178909305) Unit Weeks Numbers 8, Unit Number 7502, Building Number 1, Phase I
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27
Interest: $371.17
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,910.44
Cost: $308.45
Total: $4,218.89
JAMES T LAWRENCE and CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE (C#178909768) Unit Weeks Numbers 26, Unit Number 7503, Building Number 1, Phase I
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27
Interest: $309.07
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,848.34
Cost: $308.45
Total: $4,156.79
GENE A SMIT and ALICE F SMIT (C#178909792) Unit Weeks Numbers 40, Unit Number 7503, Building Number 1, Phase I
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27
Interest: $309.07
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,848.34
Cost: $308.45
Total: $4,156.79
CHRISTOPHER R HAURY (C#178911152) Unit Weeks Numbers 4, Unit Number 7505, Building Number 2, Phase I
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27
Interest: $309.07
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,848.34
Cost: $308.45
Total: $4,156.79
EARL J GRONNIGER and S JANE GRONNIGER (C#178919833) Unit Weeks Numbers 47, Unit Number 7501, Building Number 1, Phase I
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27
Interest: $309.07
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,848.34
Cost: $308.45
Total: $4,156.79
TOBY J SKAGGS and NELDA J SKAGGS (C#179001151) Unit Weeks Numbers 38, Unit Number 7519, Building Number 5, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27
Interest: $309.07
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,848.34
Cost: $308.45
Total: $4,156.79
BRYAN L MCKINLEY and JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY (C#179011028) Unit Weeks Numbers 3, Unit Number 7525, Building Number 6, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27
Interest: $309.07
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,848.34
Cost: $308.45
Total: $4,156.79
DENNIS L SELLDEN and DIANA L SELLDEN (C#179014949) Unit Weeks Numbers 49, Unit Number 7528, Building Number 6, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27
Interest: $309.07
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,848.34
Cost: $308.45
Total: $4,156.79
BERT CALLAHAN and DEBORAH A CALLAHAN (C#179019351) Unit Weeks Numbers 9, Unit Number 7522, Building Number 5, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27
Interest: $321.85
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,861.12
Cost: $308.45
Total: $4,169.57
PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON and MAHLON H GRAY and WILLIAM GRAY IV (C#179019781) Unit Weeks Numbers 39, Unit Number 7503, Building Number 1, Phase I
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27
Interest: $309.07
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,848.34
Cost: $308.45
Total: $4,156.79
Of Village Pointe Condominiums, all as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 0168713, 171189 and 176324 according to the Condominium Map as recorded, subject to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums as recorded as Reception Number 1309304 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO
v.
Defendants: Sierra Pagosa Builders, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.
Case Number 2021CV030067
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708
P.O. Box 1507
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number (970) 264-8321
Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule
Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: SIERRA PAGOSA BUILDERS, INC.
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NICHOLAS MOON
200 RIVER RUN DRIVE
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
NICHOLAS MOON % DEBBIE SMITH
14 BEVERLY COURT
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
KYLE V. MARETECH
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 482 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689
Account Number: R015325
Schedule Number: 589315204008
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04524
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KYLE V. MARETECH
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NICHOLAS MOON and NICHOLAS MOON % DEBBIE SMITH for said year 2017.
That said KYLE V. MARETECH on the 3rd day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KYLE V. MARETECH
On the 18th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 16th day of December 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
STACY HIGGINS
2910 SUNSET RIDGE
MCKINNEY, TX 75070-4216
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
KYLE V. MARETECH
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 7 OF BLOCK 8 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 20, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74785.
Account Number: R003408
Schedule Number: 569311411060
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03654
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KYLE V. MARETECH
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of STACY HIGGINS for said year 2015.
That said KYLE V. MARETECH on the 3rd day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KYLE V. MARETECH
On the 18th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 17th day of December 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Shon Burchett, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30036
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2021-25
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 12, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
Shon Burchett
Rachel Burchett
Donald G Bennett III
Harold H Brandt
Ernest R Morrison
Patricia Morrison
Margaret Fleming
Marvin D Fleming
Inns De Mexico, S. A. De CV
Elizabeth Vogel McBride, Trustee of the John A
McBride Trust, dated August 5, 1997
Katherine Harris, Trustee of the John A McBride
Trust, dated August 5, 1997
F Mulero Enterprises, LLC
Phillip C Warfield
Jeffery Scott Baker
Julie Annette Baker
Gladys M Anderson
Charlie R Anderson
Lewis W Brinkman, Co-Trustee of the Brinkman
Family Trust
Pauline R Brinkman, Co-Trustee of the
Brinkman Family Trust
Charles D Proffit, as Trustee of the Charles D and
Gayle R Proffit Trust, u/t/d May 23, 1997
Gayle R Proffit, as Trustee of the Charles D and
Gayle R Proffit Trust, u/t/d May 23, 1997
Richard Elsen
Mary Theresa Elsen
Jerry F Shinn
Louise Johnson
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on March 4, 2021, Sale Number 2021-25 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 18th day of November, 2021.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Ptarmigan Townhouses
Matter Amount
SHON BURCHETT and RACHEL BURCHETT (C#178803367) Unit Week Number 12, Unit Number 7203, Building Number 2, Phase I
Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46
Interest: $159.93
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,438.23
DONALD G BENNETT III (C#178806378) Unit Week Number 29, Unit Number 7203, Building Number 2, Phase I
Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46
Interest: $159.93
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,438.23
HAROLD H BRANDT (C#178808416) Unit Week Number 52, Unit Number 7208, Building Number 4, Phase I
Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46
Interest: $180.46
Late Fees: $100.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,483.76
ERNEST R MORRISON and PATRICIA MORRISON (C#178819298) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46
Interest: $159.93
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,438.23
MARGARET T FLEMING and MARVIN D FLEMING (C#178820734) Unit Week Number 18, Unit Number 7220, Building Number 10, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46
Interest: $134.67
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,362.97
INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV (C#179104583) Unit Week Number 20, Unit Number 7230, Building Number 15, Phase V
Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46
Interest: $159.93
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,438.23
ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE and KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEES OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED AUGUST 5, 1997 (C#179403522) Unit Week Number 36, Unit Number 7227, Building Number 14, Phase IV
Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46
Interest: $159.93
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,438.23
F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC (C#178812178) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 7216, Building Number 8, Phase II
Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39
Interest: $499.83
Late Fees: $100.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $5,040.06
PHILLIP C WARFIELD (C#178813705) Unit Week Number 22, Unit Number 7214, Building Number 7, Phase II
Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39
Interest: $499.83
Late Fees: $100.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $5,040.06
JEFFERY SCOTT BAKER and JULIE ANNETTE BAKER (C#178816872) Unit Week Number 28, Unit Number 7212, Building Number 6, Phase II
Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39
Interest: $499.83
Late Fees: $100.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $5,040.06
GLADYS M ANDERSON and CHARLIE R ANDERSON (C#178818571) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 7211, Building Number 6, Phase II
Unpaid Assessments: $3,136.39
Interest: $493.65
Late Fees: $100.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $5,008.88
LEWIS W BRINKMAN and PAULINE R BRINKMAN, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST (C#178819520) Unit Week Number 12, Unit Number 7213, Building Number 7, Phase II
Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39
Interest: $499.83
Late Fees: $100.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $5,040.06
CHARLES D PROFFIT and GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEES OF THE CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997 (C#178821625) Unit Week Number 47, Unit Number 7203, Building Number 2, Phase I
Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39
Interest: $499.83
Late Fees: $100.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $5,040.06
RICHARD ELSEN and MARY THERESA ELSEN (C#178901203) Unit Week Number 45, Unit Number 7223, Building Number 12, Phase IV
Unpaid Assessments: $3,121.34
Interest: $142.47
Late Fees: $146.59
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,689.24
JERRY F SHINN (C#178909198) Unit Week Number 2, Unit Number 210, Building Number 5, Phase II
Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39
Interest: $499.83
Late Fees: $100.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $5,040.06
LOUISE JOHNSON (C#178913729) Unit Week Number 41, Unit Number 7228, Building Number 14, Phase IV
Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39
Interest: $499.83
Late Fees: $100.00
Costs: $278.84
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $5,040.06
In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Karen A Wilder, Personal Representative for the Estate of Judith N Crabtree, Deceased, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30038
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2021-26
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 28, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
BILLY G WHEAT
SHIRLEY A WHEAT
GARRETT J HEYNS
LORRAINE J HEYNS
JOHN P DAUER JR
PATRICIA H DAUER
MIKE WALLACE
MARTHA J WALLACE
STEPHEN R LEIS
ERIN D LEIS
HOWARD E ADKINS JR
SHARON S ROLLANS
ROBERT DOWNES
MICHELLE DOWNES
DON HARRIS
JEANNINE HARRIS
ELAYNE N DOWLING
JULIE F CRIMIN
DAVID R CRIMIN
SALINA GARCIA
FRANKIE CHAVEZ
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on March 4, 2022, Sale Number 2021-26 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 18th day of November, 2021.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Teal Landing Condominiums
Matter Amount
BILLY G WHEAT and SHIRLEY A WHEAT (C#170115828) A 315,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225 and 1226 in Building Number(s) 12,
Unpaid Assessments: $3,130.29
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,418.26
GARRETT J HEYNS and LORRAINE J HEYNS (C#170122741) A 154,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1316, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1325 and 1326 in Building Number(s) 13,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,364.01
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,651.98
JOHN P DAUER JR and PATRICIA H DAUER (C#170212013) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,
Unpaid Assessments: $626.04
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $1,914.01
MIKE WALLACE and MARTHA J WALLACE (C#170214746) A 154,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,364.01
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,651.98
STEPHEN R LEIS and ERIN D LEIS (C#171302862) A 145,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725 and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,602.08
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,890.05
HOWARD E ADKINS JR and SHARON S ROLLANS (C#170107304) A 210,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,
Unpaid Assessments: $2,557.08
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,845.05
ROBERT DOWNES and MICHELLE DOWNES (C#170209183) A 602,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225 and 1226 in Building Number(s) 12,
Unpaid Assessments: $5,002.52
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $6,290.49
DON HARRIS and JEANNINE HARRIS (C#170212385) A 77,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,062.24
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,350.21
ELAYNE N DOWLING (C#170215545) A 78,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,
Unpaid Assessments: $732.99
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,020.96
JULIE F CRIMIN and DAVID R CRIMIN (C#170309090) A 87,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725 and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,
Unpaid Assessments: $770.58
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,058.55
SALINA GARCIA and FRANKIE CHAVEZ (C#170601082) A 105,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,
Unpaid Assessments: $973.48
Costs: $287.97
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,261.45
In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Archuleta County Combined Courts
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
DATE FILED: February 16, 2021
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
IN COMBINED COURT
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Case Number: 21DR8
In re the Parental Responsibilities concerning: Ryder Parker
Petitioner: David Parker and Robbie Parker
Respondent: Lauren McPeak
SUMMONS FOR ALLOCATION OF PARENTAL RESPONSIBILITIES
To the Respondent named above this Summons serves as a notice to appear in this case.
If you were served in the State of Colorado, you must file your Response with the clerk of this Court within 21 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.
If you were served outside of the State of Colorado or you were served by publication, you must file your
Response with the clerk of this Court within 35 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.
You may be required to pay a filing fee with your Response. The Response form (JDF 1420) can be found at www.courts.state.co.us by clicking on the “Self Help/Forms” tab.
The Petition requests that the Court enter a Order addressing issues involving the children such as, child support, allocation of parental responsibilities, (decision-making and parenting time), attorney fees, and costs to the extent the Court has jurisdiction.
Notice: Colorado Revised Statutes §14-10-123, provides that upon the filing of a Petition for Allocation of
Parental Responsibilities by the Petitioner and Co-Petitioner, or upon personal service of the Petition and
Summons on the Respondent, or upon waiver and acceptance of service by the Respondent, an automatic temporary injunction shall be in effect against both parties until the Final Order is entered, or the Petition is dismissed, or until further Order of the Court. Either party may apply to the Court for further temporary orders, an expanded automatic temporary injunction, or modification or revocation under §14-10-125, C.R.S.
A request for genetic tests shall not prejudice the requesting party in matters concerning allocation of parental responsibilities pursuant to §14-10-124(1.5), C.R.S. If genetic tests are not obtained prior to a legal establishment of paternity and submitted into evidence prior to the entry of the final order, the genetic tests may not be allowed into evidence at a later date.
Automatic Temporary Injunction-By Order of Colorado law, you and the other parties:
1. Are enjoined from molesting or disturbing the peace of the other party; and
2. Are restrained from removing the minor child(ren) from the state without the consent of all parties or an Order of the Court modifying the injunction; and
3. Are restrained, without at least 14 days advance notification and the written consent of all other parties or an Order of the Court, from cancelling, modifying, terminating, or allowing to lapse for nonpayment of premiums, any policy of health insurance or life insurance that provides coverage to the minor child(ren) as a beneficiary of a policy.
If you fail to file a Response in this case, any or all of the matters above, or any related matters which came before this Court, may be decided without further notice to you.
Date: 2/16/21
/s/ Cheryl Mulbery
Clerk of Court/Deputy
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007
2921 ROOSEVELT STREET
CARLSBAD, CA 92008-2335
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 364 AND 365, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004466
Schedule Number: 569525109013
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03308
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007 for said year 2014.
That said BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 14th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC
On the 25th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 29th day of December 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Archuleta County Combined Courts
46 Eaton Dr.
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 21C101
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on 1/7/22 that a Petition for a Change of Name has been filed with the Archuleta County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Ariel Ann Heaton be changed to Ariel Ann Valdez.
Debbie Tully
Clerk of Court
By /s/ Cheryl Mulbery
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007
2921 ROOSEVELT STREET
CARLSBAD, CA 92008-2335
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 362 AND 363, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868
Account Number: R004467
Schedule Number: 569525109014
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03309
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007 for said year 2014.
That said BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 14th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC
On the 25th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 29th day of December 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Osier Kitchen services. The request is for kitchen services is in a cafeteria type setting. The food should be prepared on sight and consist of two main courses, with sides and soup and salad bar. The offeror will provide food and beverages. The Railroad will prove the facility and equipment. Osier is located about 50 miles northeast of Chama, New Mexico and 25 miles southwest of Antonito, Colorado. The offeror should be able serve from 250 to 500 meals per day. The offeror should provide adequate staff to cook and serve meals. The offeror must meet all Colorado laws for Food Service, as well as comply with all Colorado employment laws.
The RFP in its entirety can be viewed online at :commission.ctsrr.com or by requesting a copy in writing to: Tomas Campos, CTSRR, PO Box 1057, Chama, NM 87520, or by emailing osierrfp@cumbrestoltec.com Deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 5:00 pm MST.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC
3489 EUCALYPTUS PLACE
CHANDLER, AZ 85249
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 177 AND 178, IN CHRIST MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FO RRECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004488
Schedule Number: 569525202001
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04472
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 5th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
District Court
Archuleta County, Colorado
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 21C100
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on 1/7/22 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of ANDREW THAD HOLBERT, JR be changed to Andrew Thad Holbert.
/s/ Cheryl Mulbery
Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
STEPHENS OATHA B
19445 DAVID MEMORIAL DRIVE # 1104
SHENANDOAH, TX 77385-8709
VONDERAU RUTH
19445 DAVID MEMORIAL DRIVE # 1104
SHENANDOAH, TX 77385-8709
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 175 AND 176. IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004489
Schedule Number: 569525202002
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04473
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of STEPHENS OATHA B and VONDERAU RUTH for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKS LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 7th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
PAGOSA HOME AND LAND LLC
3489 EUCALYPTUS PLACE
CHANDLER, AZ 85249
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 374 AND 375, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004461
Schedule Number: 569525109008
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04463
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA HOME AND LAND LLC for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DEBORAH C. RINE
P.O. BOX 1295
GRAHAM, WA 98338
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 368, 369 AND 370 IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004464
Schedule Number: 569525109011
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04464
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DEBORAH C. RINE for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 4th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
ANNE L. DOUBEK
3123 E. MAJESTIC DRIVE
SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84124-3114
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 296 AND 297, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004483
Schedule Number: 569525201001
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04471
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ANNE L. DOUBEK for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC
3489 EUCALYPTUS PLACE
CHANDLER, AZ 85249
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 317 AND 318, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RCEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004435
Schedule Number: 569525107006
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04460
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 7th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC
3489 EUCALYPTUS PLACE
CHANDLER, CO 85249
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 315 AND 316, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004436
Schedule Number: 569525107007
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04461
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 7th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC
P O BOX 15534
IRVINE, CA 92623-5534
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 313 AND 314, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004437
Schedule Number: 569525107008
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04462
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKS LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of December 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
P O BOX 15534
IRVINE, CA 92623-5534
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 347, 348 AND 349, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004418
Schedule Number: 569525106016
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04557
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKS LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
BETTY D. BUCK
8644 CASTLEBERRY ROAD
APEX, NC 27523-9669
BETTY D. RENFER
8644 CASTLEBERRY ROAD
APEX, NC 27523-9669
FRANK A. BUCK
8644 CASTLEBERRY ROAD
APEX, NC 27523-9669
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 352 AND 353, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868
Account Number: R004429
Schedule Number: 569525106028
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04458
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BETTY D. BUCK and BETTY D. RENFER and FRANK A. BUCK for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 11th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
BIG MISTAKE CHRIS MOUNTAIN, LLC
110 FAIRWAY PLACE
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 319 AND 320, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004434
Schedule Number: 569525107005
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04459
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BIG MISTAKE CHRIS MOUNTAIN, LLC for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKS LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 7th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC
P O BOX 15534
IRVINE, CA 92623-5534
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 145 AND 146, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004385
Schedule Number: 569525105059
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04450
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKS LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKS LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 31st day of December 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
MONICA S. ARCHULETA
236 FLICKER LANE
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 163 AND 164, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004393
Schedule Number: 569525105067
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-004454
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MONICA S. ARCHULETA for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 7th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
MONICA S. ARCHULETA
236 FLICKER LANE
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 165 AND 166, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004394
Schedule Number: 569525105068
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04455
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MONICA S. ARCHULETA for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV, INC
1133 N 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
OCK LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 472,473,474,475 476 AND 477 IN PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13,1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.
Account Number: R004227
Schedule Number: 569524404040
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04241
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to OCK LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV, INC for said year 2017.
That said OCK LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to OCK LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
JANELLE WARD
473 S. MAIN STREET
SMITHFIELD, UT 84335
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVES OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 102 AND 103, in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004364
Schedule Number: 569525105038
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04447
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVES OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JANELLE WARD for said year 2017.
That said LIVES OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVES OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 5th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC
P O BOX 15534
IRVINE, CA 92623-5534
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 140 AND 141, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004383
Schedule Number: 569525105057
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04449
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2017.
That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 17th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
On the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of January 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
FOR PLANNING COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON January 26, 2022
C&J GRAVEL PRODUCTS, INC, has applied for a Major Sand & Gravel Permit for the OAKBRUSH HILL GRAVEL PIT, on RURAL PARCEL IN SEC 5 TWN 35 RNG 2W at X COUNTY RD 600, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-144). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR). The proposal is to operate a gravel and sand mining, crushing, and screening operations for gravel roadbase and related construction materials on the parcel.
Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8381 or to pflowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on January 26, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.
FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON February 15, 2022
KATHRYN CHENAULT, has applied for a FINAL PLAT APPROVAL for the PAGOSA HILLS SUBDIVISION NO 3 AMENDMENT 2022-01, at 93 Brookhill Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-153). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R). The application is to subdivide and create two parcels where there is now only one.
Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners on February 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.
FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON January 26, 2022
KATHRYN CHENAULT, has applied for a FINAL PLAT APPROVAL for the PAGOSA HILLS SUBDIVISION NO 3 AMENDMENT 2022-01, at 93 Brookhill Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-153). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R). The application is to subdivide and create two parcels where there is now only one.
Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on January 26, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.
FOR PLANNING COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON January 26, 2022
KAPPA CONSULTING, has applied for a Board Conditional Use Permit for the VERIZON WIRELESS CMRS TOWER, on RURAL PARCEL IN SEC 9 TWN 35 RNG 2W at 329 CLOMAN BLVD, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-118). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR). The proposal is to install a 90’ Monopine Commercial Mobile Radio System Tower and associated equipment on a 50’x 50’ leased area on the south end of the parcel.
Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8381 or to pflowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on January 26, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.
The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs Annual Meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m. on January 25, 2022 at the Humane Society Thrift Store. The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to elect Directors for the upcoming year and to conduct such business, which may come before the meeting. Annual meeting attendance is limited to persons who are current members. You must become a new member in good standing no later than January 21, 2022 or have renewed your existing membership prior to the annual meeting to attend and vote. Due to Covid-19 precautions, attendance for this meeting will be limited to a number of seats. Please contact the HSPS administration office at hsadmin@humanesociety.bizor 970-264-5549 to make arrangements to participate.
Re: Invitation to Bid for Paving Services
The Town of Pagosa Springs is accepting bids for Milling / Reclaiming and/or Overlay of some asphalt roads this year. The roads selected for this bidding process are Apache Street, South 6th Street, South San Juan Alley, Spring Street, South 10th Street, North 1st Street, Florida Street, North 2nd Street, the Visitor Center Parking lot, South 7th Street, Aspen Village Drive, South 5th Street, and two sections of multimodal trails.
Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x451.
