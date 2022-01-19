Happy dog tale: Waterfall rescue







Photos courtesy Dustin English and Ed Williams

Rescuers work to save a dog at the top of Treasure Falls east of town on Jan. 15, including luring her with jerky. The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reported receiving a number of calls through Archuleta County Combined Dispatch for a barking dog at the top of Treasure Falls. The dog, which had been missing since approximately Sunday evening, had been separated from her owner during a backcountry skiing adventure. ACSO personnel, as well as Upper San Juan Search and Rescue and the Wolf Creek Ski Area ski patrol were involved in rescuing the dog. An ACSO social media post notes, “She was in good spirits and doing well considering her week in the mountains.”