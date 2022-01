Flipping through the pages of old newspapers, we are often reminded of faces and stories about people who made Pagosa Springs the special place it is to live today.

Hoppo Yamaguchi was awarded the Silver Star for “gallantry in action” during a ceremony in Pagosa Springs following his discharge from the U.S. Army in 1946.

