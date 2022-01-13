Public Notices January 13, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Robert Duane Dunn a/k/a Robert D Dunn, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30033

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-24

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 14, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN

ELLEN MARIE DUNN A/K/A ELLEN M DUNN

DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN

FRANK N FREDRICKSON

CHERRY L FREDRICKSON

STUART PRODUCTS, INC.

ALVIN F MESSERSMITH

CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH

VALERIE M HALL

KYLE SMITH

MICHAEL A JENKINS

CINDY JENKINS

ROGER A MOORE, SR., TRUSTEE OF THE MOORE

FAMILY TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987

DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEE OF THE MOORE

FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED

DECEMBER 24, 1987

STEVEN PHILLIP PLASTER

VANESSA LYNN FULTON-PLASTER

DENNIS M PAVAO

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on February 18, 2021, Sale Number 2021-24 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: December 23, 2021

Last Publication: January 20, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 14 October, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Masters Place Condominiums

Matter Amount

ROBERT D DUNN and ELLEN M DUNN (C#170307383) Unit Weeks Numbers 18, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN (C#178915914) Unit Weeks Numbers 50, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

ELLEN MARIE DUNN and ROBERT DUANE DUNN (C#178917837) Unit Weeks Numbers 2, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

FRANK N FREDRICKSON and CHERRY L FREDRICKSON (C#178923173) Unit Weeks Numbers 38, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $311.04

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,340.04

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,581.48

STUART PRODUCTS, INC. (C#179022496) Unit Weeks Numbers 42, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,230.88

Interest: $380.21

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,661.09

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,902.53

ALVIN F MESSERSMITH and CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH (C#179023031) Unit Weeks Numbers 37, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

VALERIE M HALL (C#179023429) Unit Weeks Numbers 46, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $338.14

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,367.14

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,608.58

KYLE SMITH (C#179024096) Unit Weeks Numbers 10, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

MICHAEL A JENKINS and CINDY JENKINS (C#179101027) Unit Weeks Numbers 11, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

ROGER A MOORE, SR. and DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEES OF THE MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987 (C#179102249) Unit Weeks Numbers 29, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,848.72

Interest: $251.55

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,150.27

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,391.71

STEVEN PHILLIP PLASTER and VANESSA LYNN FULTON-PLASTER (C#179102959) Unit Weeks Numbers 2, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,708.06

Interest: $216.57

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,974.63

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,216.07

DENNIS M PAVAO (C#179402177) Unit Weeks Numbers 07, Condominium Unit Number 7312, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,979.00

Interest: $283.95

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,312.95

Cost: $241.44

Total: $3,554.39

Of Masters Place Condominiums, according to the Condominium Maps as recorded under Reception Numbers 161539, 171406, 177633, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Masters Place Condominiums recorded at Reception Number 161911, as amended, supplemented, and/or restated, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorded in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published December 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 13 and 20, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: George Gers, Larry L. Reese, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2021CV030071

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: GEORGE GERS

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: December 16, 2021

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: December 23, 2021.

Last Publication: January 20, 2022.

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published December 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 13 and 20, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Ralph A Getzfred, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30032

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-23

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 14, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

VALERIE M HALL

JAMES T LAWRENCE

CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE

GENE A SMIT

ALICE F SMIT

CHRISTOPHER R HAURY

EARL J GRONNIGER

S JANE GRONNIGER

TOBY J SKAGGS

NELDA J SKAGGS

BRYAN L MCKINLEY

JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY

DENNIS L SELLDEN

DIANA L SELLDEN

BERT CALLAHAN

DEBORAH A CALLAHAN

PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON

MAHLON H GRAY

WILLIAM GRAY IV

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on February 18, 2021, Sale Number 2021-23 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: December 23, 2021

Last Publication: January 20, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 14 October 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Village Pointe Condominiums

Matter Amount

VALERIE M HALL (C#178909305) Unit Weeks Numbers 8, Unit Number 7502, Building Number 1, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $371.17

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,910.44

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,218.89

JAMES T LAWRENCE and CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE (C#178909768) Unit Weeks Numbers 26, Unit Number 7503, Building Number 1, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

GENE A SMIT and ALICE F SMIT (C#178909792) Unit Weeks Numbers 40, Unit Number 7503, Building Number 1, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

CHRISTOPHER R HAURY (C#178911152) Unit Weeks Numbers 4, Unit Number 7505, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

EARL J GRONNIGER and S JANE GRONNIGER (C#178919833) Unit Weeks Numbers 47, Unit Number 7501, Building Number 1, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

TOBY J SKAGGS and NELDA J SKAGGS (C#179001151) Unit Weeks Numbers 38, Unit Number 7519, Building Number 5, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

BRYAN L MCKINLEY and JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY (C#179011028) Unit Weeks Numbers 3, Unit Number 7525, Building Number 6, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

DENNIS L SELLDEN and DIANA L SELLDEN (C#179014949) Unit Weeks Numbers 49, Unit Number 7528, Building Number 6, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

BERT CALLAHAN and DEBORAH A CALLAHAN (C#179019351) Unit Weeks Numbers 9, Unit Number 7522, Building Number 5, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $321.85

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,861.12

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,169.57

PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON and MAHLON H GRAY and WILLIAM GRAY IV (C#179019781) Unit Weeks Numbers 39, Unit Number 7503, Building Number 1, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.27

Interest: $309.07

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.34

Cost: $308.45

Total: $4,156.79

Of Village Pointe Condominiums, all as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 0168713, 171189 and 176324 according to the Condominium Map as recorded, subject to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums as recorded as Reception Number 1309304 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published December 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 13 and 20, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 21CV3

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on May 3, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta District Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Avitt Cade Shaw be changed to Avitt Cade Lee-Shaw.

/s/ Jeffrey R. Wilson

Judge

Published December 30, 2021, January 6 and 13, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Irma Brown, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30083

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before April 30, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published December 30, 2021, January 6 and 13, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Larry D. Hinterman, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30085

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before April 30, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published December 30, 2021, January 6 and 13, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Marilyn D. Smith, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30091

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before April 30, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published December 30, 2021, January 6 and 13, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Sierra Pagosa Builders, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2021CV030067

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: SIERRA PAGOSA BUILDERS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: December 30, 2021

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: January 6, 2022

Last Publication: February 3, 2022

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published January 6, 13, 20, 27 and February 3, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NICHOLAS MOON

200 RIVER RUN DRIVE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

NICHOLAS MOON % DEBBIE SMITH

14 BEVERLY COURT

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KYLE V. MARETECH

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 482 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689

Account Number: R015325

Schedule Number: 589315204008

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04524

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KYLE V. MARETECH

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NICHOLAS MOON and NICHOLAS MOON % DEBBIE SMITH for said year 2017.

That said KYLE V. MARETECH on the 3rd day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KYLE V. MARETECH

On the 18th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 16th day of December 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 6, 13 and 20, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

STACY HIGGINS

2910 SUNSET RIDGE

MCKINNEY, TX 75070-4216

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KYLE V. MARETECH

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 7 OF BLOCK 8 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 20, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74785.

Account Number: R003408

Schedule Number: 569311411060

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03654

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KYLE V. MARETECH

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of STACY HIGGINS for said year 2015.

That said KYLE V. MARETECH on the 3rd day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KYLE V. MARETECH

On the 18th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 17th day of December 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 6, 13 and 20, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Shon Burchett, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30036

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-25

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 12, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Shon Burchett

Rachel Burchett

Donald G Bennett III

Harold H Brandt

Ernest R Morrison

Patricia Morrison

Margaret Fleming

Marvin D Fleming

Inns De Mexico, S. A. De CV

Elizabeth Vogel McBride, Trustee of the John A

McBride Trust, dated August 5, 1997

Katherine Harris, Trustee of the John A McBride

Trust, dated August 5, 1997

F Mulero Enterprises, LLC

Phillip C Warfield

Jeffery Scott Baker

Julie Annette Baker

Gladys M Anderson

Charlie R Anderson

Lewis W Brinkman, Co-Trustee of the Brinkman

Family Trust

Pauline R Brinkman, Co-Trustee of the

Brinkman Family Trust

Charles D Proffit, as Trustee of the Charles D and

Gayle R Proffit Trust, u/t/d May 23, 1997

Gayle R Proffit, as Trustee of the Charles D and

Gayle R Proffit Trust, u/t/d May 23, 1997

Richard Elsen

Mary Theresa Elsen

Jerry F Shinn

Louise Johnson

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on March 4, 2021, Sale Number 2021-25 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: January 6, 2022

Last Publication: February 3, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 18th day of November, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Ptarmigan Townhouses

Matter Amount

SHON BURCHETT and RACHEL BURCHETT (C#178803367) Unit Week Number 12, Unit Number 7203, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $159.93

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,438.23

DONALD G BENNETT III (C#178806378) Unit Week Number 29, Unit Number 7203, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $159.93

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,438.23

HAROLD H BRANDT (C#178808416) Unit Week Number 52, Unit Number 7208, Building Number 4, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $180.46

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,483.76

ERNEST R MORRISON and PATRICIA MORRISON (C#178819298) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $159.93

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,438.23

MARGARET T FLEMING and MARVIN D FLEMING (C#178820734) Unit Week Number 18, Unit Number 7220, Building Number 10, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $134.67

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,362.97

INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV (C#179104583) Unit Week Number 20, Unit Number 7230, Building Number 15, Phase V

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $159.93

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,438.23

ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE and KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEES OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED AUGUST 5, 1997 (C#179403522) Unit Week Number 36, Unit Number 7227, Building Number 14, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $159.93

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,438.23

F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC (C#178812178) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 7216, Building Number 8, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

PHILLIP C WARFIELD (C#178813705) Unit Week Number 22, Unit Number 7214, Building Number 7, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

JEFFERY SCOTT BAKER and JULIE ANNETTE BAKER (C#178816872) Unit Week Number 28, Unit Number 7212, Building Number 6, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

GLADYS M ANDERSON and CHARLIE R ANDERSON (C#178818571) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 7211, Building Number 6, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,136.39

Interest: $493.65

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,008.88

LEWIS W BRINKMAN and PAULINE R BRINKMAN, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST (C#178819520) Unit Week Number 12, Unit Number 7213, Building Number 7, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

CHARLES D PROFFIT and GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEES OF THE CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997 (C#178821625) Unit Week Number 47, Unit Number 7203, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

RICHARD ELSEN and MARY THERESA ELSEN (C#178901203) Unit Week Number 45, Unit Number 7223, Building Number 12, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $3,121.34

Interest: $142.47

Late Fees: $146.59

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,689.24

JERRY F SHINN (C#178909198) Unit Week Number 2, Unit Number 210, Building Number 5, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

LOUISE JOHNSON (C#178913729) Unit Week Number 41, Unit Number 7228, Building Number 14, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $3,161.39

Interest: $499.83

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $278.84

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,040.06

In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published January 6, 13, 20, 27 and February 3, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Karen A Wilder, Personal Representative for the Estate of Judith N Crabtree, Deceased, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30038

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-26

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 28, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

BILLY G WHEAT

SHIRLEY A WHEAT

GARRETT J HEYNS

LORRAINE J HEYNS

JOHN P DAUER JR

PATRICIA H DAUER

MIKE WALLACE

MARTHA J WALLACE

STEPHEN R LEIS

ERIN D LEIS

HOWARD E ADKINS JR

SHARON S ROLLANS

ROBERT DOWNES

MICHELLE DOWNES

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

ELAYNE N DOWLING

JULIE F CRIMIN

DAVID R CRIMIN

SALINA GARCIA

FRANKIE CHAVEZ

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on March 4, 2022, Sale Number 2021-26 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: January 6, 2022

Last Publication: February 3, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 18th day of November, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

BILLY G WHEAT and SHIRLEY A WHEAT (C#170115828) A 315,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225 and 1226 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $3,130.29

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,418.26

GARRETT J HEYNS and LORRAINE J HEYNS (C#170122741) A 154,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1316, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1325 and 1326 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,364.01

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,651.98

JOHN P DAUER JR and PATRICIA H DAUER (C#170212013) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $626.04

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,914.01

MIKE WALLACE and MARTHA J WALLACE (C#170214746) A 154,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,364.01

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,651.98

STEPHEN R LEIS and ERIN D LEIS (C#171302862) A 145,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725 and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,602.08

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,890.05

HOWARD E ADKINS JR and SHARON S ROLLANS (C#170107304) A 210,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,557.08

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,845.05

ROBERT DOWNES and MICHELLE DOWNES (C#170209183) A 602,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225 and 1226 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $5,002.52

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,290.49

DON HARRIS and JEANNINE HARRIS (C#170212385) A 77,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,062.24

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,350.21

ELAYNE N DOWLING (C#170215545) A 78,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,

Unpaid Assessments: $732.99

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,020.96

JULIE F CRIMIN and DAVID R CRIMIN (C#170309090) A 87,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725 and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $770.58

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,058.55

SALINA GARCIA and FRANKIE CHAVEZ (C#170601082) A 105,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building Number(s) 15,

Unpaid Assessments: $973.48

Costs: $287.97

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,261.45

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published January 6, 13, 20, 27 and February 3, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

(This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us).

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of December 2021, for Archuleta County and Mineral County.

21CW3048 NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL DECENNIAL ABANDONMENT LIST FOR WATER DIVISION NO. 7: The State Engineer and the Division Engineer for Water Division 7, by and through the Attorney General hereby provide notice of the filing with the Water Clerk of the decennial abandonment list for Water Division 7 under section 37-92-401(4)(c), C.R.S. (2021). Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to section 37-92-401(4) C.R.S. (2021), the Division Engineer, in consultation with the State Engineer, has revised and finalized the decennial abandonment list, which contains those water rights that the Division Engineer has determined to have been abandoned in whole or in part. The decennial abandonment list, when concluded by judgment and decree, shall be conclusive as to the water rights determined to have been abandoned. The initial abandonment list (published in July 2020) and the final revised abandonment list are available online at: https://dwr.colorado.gov/services/water-administration/water-rights. The initial and final revised decennial abandonment lists may also be inspected after December 31, 2021, at the offices of the State Engineer, Division Engineer, and Clerk of the Water Court. Contact the respective offices for information on hours and/or appointments. This decennial abandonment proceeding, including any protest proceedings, are subject to Rule 12 of the Uniform Local Rules for All State Water Court Divisions (Water Court Rules), effective as amended on December 13, 2018 and available on the Water Court’s website at: https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Water. Any person who wishes to protest the inclusion of any water right on the final decennial abandonment list shall file a written protest with the Water Clerk and the Division Engineer in accordance with the procedures set forth in section 37-92-401(5), C.R.S (2021) not later than June 30, 2022. The fee for filing such a protest with the Water Clerk is forty-five dollars ($45.00). The protest shall set forth in detail the factual and legal basis therefor. A form for such a protest (JDF 304W) is available on the Water Court website. (7 pages including notice)

21CW3056 Archuleta County. APPLICATION FOR ABSOLUTE WATER RIGHTS. Applicant: Paul Wahlstrom, 4100 CR 613, Alvarado, TX 76009. Please send all correspondence to Amy N. Huff, Colorado Water & Land Law, LLC, 679 E. 2nd Ave, Ste 11B, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1770. amy@waterland-law.com. Structures: WAHLSTROM DITCH (Ditch) and WAHLSTROM POND (pond). Location: NE ¼ NW ¼ § 33, T33N, R2W, NMPM. Navajo River Ranch Subdivision, Unit 5, Lot 75. (UTM – Ditch: Easting 344808; Northing 4103040; Pond: Easting 344796; Northing 4102896). Source: Oil Well Creek, tributary to the Navajo River, tributary to the San Juan River. App Date: June 16, 2021. Amt: Ditch – 1.0 cfs; Pond -1.5 acre-feet. Uses: Domestic, piscatorial, stockwater, fire protection, irrigation of five (5) acres of lawn and garden, freshening flows, and pond filling. Applicant owns the affected land. Remarks: See Application for maps and additional details. (7 pages including exhibits)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of February 2022, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before January 31, 2022 /s/ Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published January 13, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 3, STATE OF COLORADO

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS FILED IN

WATER DIVISION 3.

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302(3), you are notified that the following is a resume in

Water Division 3, containing notice of applications and certain amendments filed in the

office of the Water Clerk during the month of December 2021 for each county affected.

21CW3023 NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL DECENNIAL ABANDONMENT LIST FOR WATER DIVISION NO. 3: The State Engineer and the Division Engineer for Water Division 3, by and through the Attorney General hereby provide notice of the filing with the Water Clerk of the decennial abandonment list for Water Division 3 under section 37-92-401(4)(c), C.R.S. (2021). Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to section 37-92-401(4) C.R.S. (2021), the Division Engineer, in consultation with the State Engineer, has revised and finalized the decennial abandonment list, which contains those water rights that the Division Engineer has determined to have been abandoned in whole or in part. The decennial abandonment list, when concluded by judgment and decree, shall be conclusive as to the water rights determined to have been abandoned. The initial abandonment list (published in July 2020) and the final revised abandonment list are available online at: https://dwr.colorado.gov/services/water-administration/water-rights. The initial and final revised decennial abandonment lists may also be inspected after December 31, 2021, at the offices of the State Engineer, Division Engineer, and Clerk of the Water Court. Contact the respective offices for information on hours and/or appointments. This decennial abandonment proceeding, including any protest proceedings, are subject to Rule 12 of the Uniform Local Rules for All State Water Court Divisions (Water Court Rules), effective as amended on December 13, 2018 and available on the Water Court’s website at: https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Water. Any person who wishes to protest the inclusion of any water right on the final decennial abandonment list shall file a written protest with the Water Clerk and the Division Engineer in accordance with the procedures set forth in section 37-92-401(5), C.R.S (2021) not later than June 30, 2022. The fee for filing such a protest with the Water Clerk is forty-five dollars ($45.00). The protest shall set forth in detail the factual and legal basis therefor. A form for such a protest (JDF 304W) is available on the Water Court website.

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY

STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

You are notified that you have until the last day of February 2022, to file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions or a protest to the requested correction. A copy of such a statement of opposition or protest must also be served upon the Applicant or the Applicant’s attorney and an

affidavit or certificate of such service must be filed with the Water Clerk. The filing fee for the Statement of Opposition is $192.00. Forms may be obtained from the Water Clerk’s Office or our website at www.courts.state.co.us. Jennifer Pacheco, Water Clerk, Water Division 3, 8955 Independence Way, Alamosa, CO 81101.

Published January 13, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Public Notice

Generation Housing Partners, LLC will submit an application to the Colorado Division of Housing (DOH) to request $2,600,000 to develop 50 rental units at US Highway 160 and Alpha Drive. The total cost of this development is estimated to be $17,587,000.

The request of funding is to benefit persons with low and moderate incomes by increasing the availability of affordable housing in the Town of Pagosa Springs. It is not the intent to cause displacement from any existing housing; however, if persons are displaced from their existing residences reasonable housing alternatives shall be offered.

All interested persons are encouraged to contact the applicant for further information. Written comments should be sent to chris.applequist@ghdevelopment.com and will be forwarded to DOH for consideration during the application process.

Members of the public may request a public meeting and should arrange a request with the Applicant. Applicant shall post notice of meeting (Date, Time, and Location) to ensure other members of the public are aware of meeting. If reasonable accommodations are needed for persons attending the public meeting, please contact the Applicant.

Published January 13, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Sketch Major Design Review” for the construction of a new 84,000 square foot building containing roughly 80 hotel rooms, a spa, a restaurant and a series of new hot springs pools, located at 323 Hot Springs Blvd.

The Design Review Board will consider the applications at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Major Design Review Application. The public hearing will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and will be available to attend remotely as well at this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or by telephone at: 1-669-900-6833 with Webinar ID: 914 2546 9027.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.

Published January 13, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Sketch Major Design Review” for the construction of a mixed-use development consisting of 54 condominiums and 8 apartments (62 dwelling units total) and 8,000 square feet of office/retail, located at 400 Hot Springs Blvd.

The Design Review Board will consider the applications at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Major Design Review Application. The public hearing will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and will be available to attend remotely as well at this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or by telephone at: 1-669-900-6833 with Webinar ID: 914 2546 9027.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.

Published January 13, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Archuleta County Combined Courts

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

DATE FILED: February 16, 2021

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

IN COMBINED COURT

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Case Number: 21DR8

In re the Parental Responsibilities concerning: Ryder Parker

Petitioner: David Parker and Robbie Parker

Respondent: Lauren McPeak

SUMMONS FOR ALLOCATION OF PARENTAL RESPONSIBILITIES

To the Respondent named above this Summons serves as a notice to appear in this case.

If you were served in the State of Colorado, you must file your Response with the clerk of this Court within 21 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.

If you were served outside of the State of Colorado or you were served by publication, you must file your

Response with the clerk of this Court within 35 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.

You may be required to pay a filing fee with your Response. The Response form (JDF 1420) can be found at www.courts.state.co.us by clicking on the “Self Help/Forms” tab.

The Petition requests that the Court enter a Order addressing issues involving the children such as, child support, allocation of parental responsibilities, (decision-making and parenting time), attorney fees, and costs to the extent the Court has jurisdiction.

Notice: Colorado Revised Statutes §14-10-123, provides that upon the filing of a Petition for Allocation of

Parental Responsibilities by the Petitioner and Co-Petitioner, or upon personal service of the Petition and

Summons on the Respondent, or upon waiver and acceptance of service by the Respondent, an automatic temporary injunction shall be in effect against both parties until the Final Order is entered, or the Petition is dismissed, or until further Order of the Court. Either party may apply to the Court for further temporary orders, an expanded automatic temporary injunction, or modification or revocation under §14-10-125, C.R.S.

A request for genetic tests shall not prejudice the requesting party in matters concerning allocation of parental responsibilities pursuant to §14-10-124(1.5), C.R.S. If genetic tests are not obtained prior to a legal establishment of paternity and submitted into evidence prior to the entry of the final order, the genetic tests may not be allowed into evidence at a later date.

Automatic Temporary Injunction-By Order of Colorado law, you and the other parties:

1. Are enjoined from molesting or disturbing the peace of the other party; and

2. Are restrained from removing the minor child(ren) from the state without the consent of all parties or an Order of the Court modifying the injunction; and

3. Are restrained, without at least 14 days advance notification and the written consent of all other parties or an Order of the Court, from cancelling, modifying, terminating, or allowing to lapse for nonpayment of premiums, any policy of health insurance or life insurance that provides coverage to the minor child(ren) as a beneficiary of a policy.

If you fail to file a Response in this case, any or all of the matters above, or any related matters which came before this Court, may be decided without further notice to you.

Date: 2/16/21

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy

Published January 13, 20, 27, February 3 and 10, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007

2921 ROOSEVELT STREET

CARLSBAD, CA 92008-2335

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 364 AND 365, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004466

Schedule Number: 569525109013

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03308

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007 for said year 2014.

That said BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 14th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

On the 25th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of December 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 13, 20 and 27, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Dr.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 21C101

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on 1/7/22 that a Petition for a Change of Name has been filed with the Archuleta County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Ariel Ann Heaton be changed to Ariel Ann Valdez.

Debbie Tully

Clerk of Court

By /s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Published January 13, 20 and 27 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007

2921 ROOSEVELT STREET

CARLSBAD, CA 92008-2335

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 362 AND 363, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868

Account Number: R004467

Schedule Number: 569525109014

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03309

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of Samuel Kelsall Trustee of the Raw Land Acquisition 56 LTD a CA Business Trust, dated April 12, 2007 for said year 2014.

That said BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC on the 14th day of December 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BUFFALO PLAINS 22, LLC

On the 25th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of December 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 13, 20 and 27, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.