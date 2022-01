Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Archuleta County Democratic Club meeting. 11:45 a.m. via Zoom. For a Zoom link, email Lynnfrederick1@gmail.com.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners meeting. 1:30 p.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Archuleta County Republican Central Committee meeting. Noon, Beny’s Restaurant, 180 East Pagosa St.

Upper San Juan Library District board meeting. 4 p.m. via Zoom. Join us at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83398449146.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District special meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Archuleta School District Board of Education special meeting. 4:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Middle School Library, 309 Lewis St.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd. or via Zoom. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular meeting. 5:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Medical Center board room, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd., or Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88304467907, meeting ID: 883 0446 7907.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Archuleta County Planning Commission meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. and via Zoom. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Thursday, Jan. 27

San Juan Basin Public Health Board of Health meeting. 9 a.m. Zoom meeting. For more information, visit: https://sjbpublichealth.org/.

Pagosa Springs Town Council work session. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Public meeting information should be sent to editor@pagosasun.com with “Public Meeting” in the subject line. The deadline is noon Monday each week prior to publication for that week’s issue.