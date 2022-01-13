Library resources to support your New Year’s resolutions

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

If you made a New Year’s resolution that you are having trouble keeping, you might want to consider all the resources — print, DVDs, CDs and online — that are available at your library to support you.

Our many electronic databases are just one example. If you want to learn a new language, you could use Transparent Language. If you’d like to take a class on a huge variety of topics as diverse as nutrition, computer software and cake decorating, take a look at Universal Class.

In addition, of course, we have physical items with useful information about nutritional diets, exercise programs, wellness, languages, computers, business, home and auto repair, parenting and so much more.

Holiday closure

Your library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Legal clinic tomorrow

The free legal clinic this month is happening by appointment tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. The volunteer attorney can phone you at home or you can come into the library and meet privately via Zoom. To schedule an appointment, at the beginning of the month send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic,” with your first name and phone number, to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or phone or stop by the library. The volunteer attorney’s time is limited, so it’s first-come, first-served. This clinic takes place on the second Friday of every month.

Visit http://checkerboard.co/ anytime to find many legal forms and other legal information.

Adult DIY next Tuesday

At the free in-person adult DIY next Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 2 p.m., we will supply the materials and show you how to create beautiful winter-themed decorations like snowflake string art. Using the skills you learn, this craft can be adapted easily for other holidays and special occasions.

Baby brain gym

Next Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 2:30 to 3 p.m., families with babies to toddlers aged 3 and under are invited to bring them to the library for hands-on sensory activities designed just for them to help their brains grow. This is an important session when you consider that their brains at that age are forming millions of connections each second.

T-shirt design contest

We’re looking for creative help in designing a T-shirt for this year’s Summer Reading Program. The theme will be “oceans of possibilities.” Pick up a flyer at the library or go online to our website at https://pagosalibrary.org for details. The winner will receive a free T-shirt with their design.

The winning T-shirt will be worn by staff during the Summer Reading Program and a limited number will be available for purchase. This contest is open to all ages. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 18.

S.T.E.A.M. enrichment kits

Participants in this free enrichment program for youngsters aged five and up receive a kit guiding you through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) projects. The kits are available all month, but registration is required by calling your library at (970) 264-2209.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge was posted Jan. 10 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. for our ongoing Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults on Google Meet every other Tuesday. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Special family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Wednesday, Jan.19, is hora de cuentos with Andrea Cox, where you can practice your Spanish with books, songs and games.

Storywalk takes a break

The snowy weather means we have had to take a break from our storywalk for kids.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Beginning students attend from 4 to 5 p.m., intermediate students from 5 to 6 p.m. and advanced students from 7 to 8 p.m. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Las clases de ESL

Las clases nocturnas gratuitas en persona se llevan a cabo los martes y jueves de 4 a 7 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes asisten de 4 a 5 p.m., estudiantes intermedios de 5 a 6 p.m. y estudiantes avanzados de 7 a 8 p.m. Por favor, ayúdenos a correr la voz sobre estas clases a otras personas en nuestra comunidad que estén interesadas, y contáctenos por teléfono o correo electrónico si tiene alguna pregunta.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) sessions take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Library hours

Most of our programs are happening in person. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For those uncomfortable coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Local author

Local author Julie Loar has published two volumes in her Sky Lore Anthology series. “Ancient Sky Watchers and Mythic Themes” is an anthology containing 40 articles that explore the topics of ancient sky watchers, prophecy, mythic themes, zodiacs and some of the latest discoveries in astrophysics. The articles in “As Above, So Below: Sun, Moon and Stars” examine the sun, moon, stars, planets, dwarf planets, asteroids and other objects in the solar system.

Christian nonfiction

“Jesus Stories” by Samuel C. Hughes presents the timeless messages of the parables. “Unwrapping Your Worth in Christ: Relishing Moments with God” by Colorado resident Royce King is a guide to discovering your true identity and worth in Christ.

Large print

“Fire Mountain and Other Survival Stories” edited by Hazel Rumney contains four westerns. “Red River Vengeance” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a Perley Gates western. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts is book two of the Dragon Heart Legacy fantasy series. “Nighthawking” by Russ Thomas is book two in the Det. Sgt. Adam Tyler mystery series. “The Midnight Lock” by Jeffry Deaver is a Lincoln Rhyme mystery. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult follows a woman who goes on a trip by herself when her boyfriend is unable to travel. “Someone Perfect” by Mary Balogh is book nine in the Westcott Regency romance series. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen is book one in a new Key to All Mythologies series.

Books on CD

“Curse of Salem” by Kay Hooper is a Bishop Special Crimes Unit paranormal suspense story. “Mercy” by David Baldacci is a FBI agent Atlee Pine thriller. “Twenty Years Later” by Charlie Donlea is an Avery Mason thriller. “Annihilation Road” by Christine Feehan is the sixth book in the Torpedo Ink romance series.

Other novels

“A Man of Honor” by Barbara Taylor Bradford is a prequel to the “A Woman of Substance” series. “The Last Druid” by Terry Brooks is the fourth and final book is “The Fall of Shannara” fantasy series.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to John and Teresa Huft for their generous donation and to our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.