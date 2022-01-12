UU topic: Emotional well-being during troubled times

By Joan Ward | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

On Sunday, Jan. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, member Bob LeCour will discuss techniques for both physical and mental well-being that can help one maintain a greater balance in our daily lives. The forces of COVID viruses, negative thinking and fake news have had a big impact on many of our lives.

LeCour will look at practices by such teachers as Andrew Weil, Lao Tzu, Pema Chodron, Debra Quayle, Adyashanti and other spiritual teachers to give us some insight. He will try to give some pointers from these teachers that will hopefully improve one’s happiness and peace of mind. LeCour has worked as a science teacher, educational technologist, park ranger and dog trainer.

The fellowship is currently having in-person services on the first and third Sundays of the month. The decision to have in-person services or Zoom services is decided on a monthly basis.

The COVID protocol is: Attendees will be required to wear a well-fitting mask at all times while inside the building, regardless of vaccination status. (If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you at the door.) Out of respect and care for those most vulnerable among us, we ask that you please consider attending only if you are vaccinated and will wear a mask. Social distancing will be encouraged and to that end the maximum capacity of the Fellowship has been reduced to 25 — a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early. Coffee, tea and snacks will be provided and we will enjoy them and conversation together outside after the service, so dress warmly.

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located in Greenbrier Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., Unit B-15, which is on the north side of the building. It faces Greenbrier Drive.

Our fellowship, based on its seven principles, offers each individual support in their unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

For more information about the fellowship, please visit: www.pagosauu.org.