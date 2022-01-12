New Thought topic: ‘Love Everything: Especially The Unlovable’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

Sunday Service is at 11 a.m., with Dr. Elaine Harding: “Love Everything: Especially The Unlovable.”

“Unconditional Love is the Outer Expression of Inner Peace.” — Alaric Hutchinson.

Upcoming events

Spirit Heart Band practice is every Tuesday at 6 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Erika at (720) 754-2314 for band information.

Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Meditation Circle.

Jan. 15, 4 to 9 p.m.: Music concert fundraiser for Greg Milioto family. Pagosa Lodge ballroom. Tickets are $5 at the door. Please call/text (970) 510-0309 for more information.

Beginning Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m. with Shayla White Eagle McClure: “Basic Healing 101” — Learn about different modalities created beyond the five senses.

Friday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m.: “Messages From Heaven” — Join various spiritual messengers and receive inspirational wisdom. New Thought Sanctuary.

About us

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309.