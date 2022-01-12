Eckankar HU event set for Jan. 16

By Laurah Brock Young | Eckankar

When I was a child, my mother always used music to soothe me. Our mother’s heartbeat is one of the first sounds we experience in this world. When she sings a lullaby, it carries love to her child.

You are warmly invited to experience HU, a divine sound that courses through all of life and through every atom of one’s body. HU is an ancient name for God, a sacred sound, and a carrier of love between soul and God. It has been sung for thousands of years for spiritual unfoldment. It can uplift people of any religion, culture or walk of life.

Singing HU acts as a tuning fork, aligning soul with higher states of love, creativity, healing and awareness. When sung or chanted with an open heart, it opens the lines of communication to the most sacred part of ourselves. It is often called a sacred prayer.

During this in-person event, you will have the opportunity to experience some of the many benefits of singing HU:

• Inner peace and calm.

• Divine love.

• Expanded awareness.

• Spiritual self-discovery and growth.

• Healing of the heart.

This event will include singing HU for 15 to 20 minutes, a few minutes of quiet contemplation, followed by a discussion. Come share your thoughts, experiences and questions.

Join us at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owner’s Association Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave., on Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. This free event is sponsored by Eckankar and is open to all.

Use this link to find other in-person and online Eckankar events offered in Pagosa Springs: https://www.meetup.com/pagosa-springs-spiritual-experiences-group/events/.