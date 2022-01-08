50 years of wrestling in Pagosa: Coaches planning to honor program’s early successes

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

This year’s Rocky Mountain Wrestling Invitational is anticipated to include a special ceremony commemorating 50 years of the wrestling program at Pagosa Springs High School, as well as some of the firsts for the program.

Coach Dan Janowsky explained the goal is to honor the first team (the 1971-1972 team), first medalist (Gilbert Perea in 1972) and first team to bring home a state trophy (the 1976-1977 team).

“Fifty years of anything is pretty amazing,” said Don Heizer, who coached the 1977 team and started the Rocky Mountain Wrestling Invitational in the late ‘70s.

Heizer and Janowsky noted the 50th anniversary and the members of the 1977 team will be introduced and honored during the tournament on Jan. 8, 2022.

Should COVID cause issues, Janowsky indicated the program will look to honor those who contributed to the program later in the season.

Pictured are members of the 1977 wrestling team, which was the first team in the history of Pagosa Springs wrestling to bring home a state trophy. In back, left to right, are David Rivera, Ron Wedemeyer, Craig Dorsett, Jose Yanez and Anthony Branson. In front, left to right, are coach Don Heizer, Brian Shaw, Russell Martinez, Rick Martinez and assistant coach David Mitchell.

“This is 50 years,” Janowsky said. “This is really cool.”

Janowsky explained wrestling has impacted his life for 50 years and given him something to keep him busy and intrigued, and given him something to enjoy.

The program in Pagosa Springs has done the same for the same amount of time, he indicated, adding that he has “a heart” for wanting to thank everyone who has helped to build the program here.

While reaching out to thank people who have helped the program following last spring’s state championship, Janowsky explained he reached out to Heizer, with the two later working to plan the celebration.

“There’s a lot of success. A lot of people don’t understand the history that Pagosa Springs has in wrestling,” he said, noting this is a good opportunity to share that success with the program’s current athletes.

Ron Shaw started the program, Janowsky noted, and Heizer elevated it.

A December 1971 issue of The SUN lists members of the inaugural team as including Gilbert Candelaria, Roger Clayton, Duane Ramey, Mark Houser, Dan Branson, Ken Reese, Leroy Lattin, Keith Reese, Bruce Quintana, Raymond Hise, Jim Olsen, Glenn Hise, Tom Gibson, Henry Espinosa, Mike Peters, Perea, John Gallegos, Terry Lattin and Casey Lynch.

The team was coached by Shaw and Terry Alley.

An ad in The SUN congratulating the 1977 team for coming in second at state lists the 1977 team as David Rivera, Ron Wedemeyer, Craig Dorsett, Jose Yanez, Anthony Branson, Brian Shaw, Russell Martinez and Rick Martinez.

The team was coached by Heizer and David Mitchell.

“We’re excited to come back and be able to spend the weekend,” Heizer said, indicating that several members of the 1977 team have made plans to attend.

Gilbert Perea, left, stands with coach Ron Shaw after becoming Pagosa Springs' first state medalist in wrestling in 1972.

Members of the school’s inaugural team are asked to contact Janowsky at (970) 264-4554.

“I believe the upcoming event will be something special for the community, Pagosa Springs High School, and the wrestling family at large. The support for the program has always been a standard for high school programs in general,” Heizer shared in an email to The SUN.

