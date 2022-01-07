Chamber board voting and Community Award nominations open

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

Happy new year, Pagosa Springs. The Chamber is already planning a very busy winter season with educational, informational and recreational activities for the community.

We kick off with some deadlines looming ahead. Our Chamber member businesses are encouraged to vote for the incoming Chamber Board of Director nominees. The slate of candidates and the voting form is hosted on the home page of the Chamber’s website, www.pagosachamber.com. Scroll to Community and Chamber News and click on the graphic for the board nominations.

Every year, three existing Chamber board members roll of the board and three new board members join the team. These new members come onto the board via this election process from the Chamber membership. These members serve for a three-year term. The nominees this year are Georgette Baumgartner, Kirk Bliss, Dale Scrivener, Jenneye Shugar, Dallas Weaver and Cheryl Wilkinson. Of these six candidates, three will be elected onto the board. Chamber members in good standing are encouraged to cast one ballot for up to three of the candidates by Wednesday, Jan. 19, by 5 p.m.

If you own several businesses and each business is registered as a Chamber member business, then you will have the corresponding ballots available to your business to cast your votes. Businesses not Chamber members are not allowed to vote. Ballots cast with more than three nominees will also be discounted. The Chamber board has a wide range of member businesses to represent the community. Please read the bios and cast your vote.

In addition, the Community Awards are back this year, honoring Citizen, Volunteer, Non-Profit and Small Business of the Year for 2021. In our community, there are so many worthy individuals and businesses that should be recognized. Take time to nominate people that you know who give of their time and talent to make our community a better place to live.

The Citizen and Volunteer nominations are for individuals or couples who serve our community over and above what their job may require or outside of their job parameters. For Citizen of the Year, the person or couple must have made a permanent impact in one the following categories: philanthropic, cultural, lifestyle or economic. Forms for all of the nomination categories are also available on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.pagosachamber.com. Under Community and Chamber News, click on the 2021 Community Award graphic for the nomination form that you want to fill out. Don’t limit yourself to just this form. Tell a story and give examples of why this person or organization should be nominated for the award. For businesses, no one knows your organization better than you do, so self-nominate your business or organization for small business or nonprofit of the year. Nomination forms are due by close of business on Monday, Jan. 17. Forms can be dropped off at the Chamber or emailed to info@pagosachamber.com or director@pagosachamber.com.

Winners will be announced at the Chamber’s annual meeting and Community Award Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will start with breakout sessions on housing and workforce development followed by a guest speaker and then the reception. Tickets will be available on the Chamber website. The event is open to the public, not just Chamber members. Come and learn about what is happening in the housing and workforce development arenas and then celebrate our community through this year’s award winners. Be a part of the community conversation. You can find out more information by contacting Mary Jo at (970) 264-2360.