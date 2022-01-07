28 F
Pagosa Springs
Friday, January 7, 2022

Chamber board voting and Community Award nominations open

3

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

Happy new year, Pagosa Springs. The Chamber is already planning a very busy winter season with educational, informational and recreational activities for the community. 

We kick off with some deadlines looming ahead. Our Chamber member businesses are encouraged to vote for the incoming Chamber Board of Director nominees. The slate of candidates and the voting form is hosted on the home page of the Chamber’s website, www.pagosachamber.com. Scroll to Community and Chamber News and click on the graphic for the board nominations. 

Every year, three existing Chamber board members roll of the board and three new board members join the team. These new members come onto the board via this election process from the Chamber membership. These members serve for a three-year term. The nominees this year are Georgette Baumgartner, Kirk Bliss, Dale Scrivener, Jenneye Shugar, Dallas Weaver and Cheryl Wilkinson. Of these six candidates, three will be elected onto the board. Chamber members in good standing are encouraged to cast one ballot for up to three of the candidates by Wednesday, Jan. 19, by 5 p.m. 

If you own several businesses and each business is registered as a Chamber member business, then you will have the corresponding ballots available to your business to cast your votes. Businesses not Chamber members are not allowed to vote. Ballots cast with more than three nominees will also be discounted. The Chamber board has a wide range of member businesses to represent the community. Please read the bios and cast your vote.

In addition, the Community Awards are back this year, honoring Citizen, Volunteer, Non-Profit and Small Business of the Year for 2021. In our community, there are so many worthy individuals and businesses that should be recognized. Take time to nominate people that you know who give of their time and talent to make our community a better place to live. 

The Citizen and Volunteer nominations are for individuals or couples who serve our community over and above what their job may require or outside of their job parameters. For Citizen of the Year, the person or couple must have made a permanent impact in one the following categories: philanthropic, cultural, lifestyle or economic. Forms for all of the nomination categories are also available on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.pagosachamber.com. Under Community and Chamber News, click on the 2021 Community Award graphic for the nomination form that you want to fill out. Don’t limit yourself to just this form. Tell a story and give examples of why this person or organization should be nominated for the award. For businesses, no one knows your organization better than you do, so self-nominate your business or organization for small business or nonprofit of the year. Nomination forms are due by close of business on Monday, Jan. 17. Forms can be dropped off at the Chamber or emailed to info@pagosachamber.com or director@pagosachamber.com. 

Winners will be announced at the Chamber’s annual meeting and Community Award Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will start with breakout sessions on housing and workforce development followed by a guest speaker and then the reception. Tickets will be available on the Chamber website. The event is open to the public, not just Chamber members. Come and learn about what is happening in the housing and workforce development arenas and then celebrate our community through this year’s award winners. Be a part of the community conversation. You can find out more information by contacting Mary Jo at (970) 264-2360. 

Previous articleBoCC grants river enhancement funds, signs broadband grant support letter
Next articleCouncil approves two out of three ordinances related to housing, tourism

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

Blood drive planned for Jan. 19

By Diane Levison | Special to The PREVIEW Historically, blood donations fall drastically during the holidays. Add in a pandemic, and the issue grows.  Please help...

Volunteers needed for Senior Center, Meals on Wheels

Foster homes urgently needed for stray, abandoned animals

Health department launches Jr Heroes COVID-19 Vax Challenge

T-shirt design contest opens for submissions

Letter to Santa

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

Business

Business

Council approves two out of three ordinances related to housing, tourism

The Pagosa Springs Town Council unanimously approved two out of three ordinances related to the housing crisis upon second reading Tuesday evening.  The full version...
Business

Chamber board voting and Community Award nominations open

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Happy new year, Pagosa Springs. The Chamber is already planning a very busy winter...

BoCC grants river enhancement funds, signs broadband grant support letter

Fire district approves 2022 budget

Commissioners approve amendment to sale agreement with Western Heritage Event Center

County talks bus barn updates and weed ordinance revisions, hears fleet update

BoCC appoints new planning commission members, discusses courthouse offers

Public Meetings

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,585FansLike
700FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Snowpack levels up more than 100 percent compared to last month

Less than a month ago, on Dec. 8, 2021, the snowpack level for the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan river basins was...

Pagosa Nordic Ski Races at Cloman Park on Saturday

By James Dickhoff | Pagosa Nordic Club The Pagosa Nordic Club (PNC) is hosting the first ski race of the season this Saturday, Jan. 8,...

Bird of the Week

Photo courtesy Charles Martinez This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the Steller’s jay. In our area,...

Feedback sought on uptown community playground

By Emily Murphy | Pagosa Peak Open School The words “zipline,” “garden,” “pavilion” and “slide” decorate the rough sketch of a recreational area made by...

Bird of the Week

Photo courtesy Charles Martinez This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the Barrow’s goldeneye. This duck was...

Winter is here: Local resources can help you prepare and stay safe

By Lorena Williams | Forest Service With winter comes snowy adventures and a new set of activities to enjoy. Winter also brings challenges, changes in...

A grassroots effort can defy the odds

By Louisa Willcox | SUN Columnist This year marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most spectacular conservation victories in recent history: the defeat...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Rise in COVID cases prompts tribe to revert to Phase II ‘Safer at Home,’...

Lindsay J. Box, Southern Ute Indian Tribe Communication Specialist Southern Ute Indian Reservation — Due to the rise in positive case rate and one-week cumulative...

Southern Ute Indian Tribe Chairman Baker selects Ramona Y. Eagle as vice chairman

By Lindsay Box Southern Ute Tribal Council Chairman Melvin J. Baker has selected Council Member Ramona Y. Eagle to serve as vice chairman of the Southern...

Singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz added to concert hall spring schedule

By Denise Leslie | Fort Lewis College The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College announces an addition to its spring 2022 performing arts season...

Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum opens new exhibit: Inside Out 2.0: Native American...

By Lindsay BoxTribal Council Affairs The Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum announces the opening of Inside Out 2.0: Native American Artists in the 21st...

Property fence interrupts 150-year-old religious pilgrimage

By Kate PerdoniRocky Mountain PBS A religious ceremony — the last of its kind in Colorado — stands threatened by private property rights. Each spring during...
Pagosa Springs
mist
28 ° F
35.1 °
-1.6 °
90 %
0mph
100 %
Sat
35 °
Sun
35 °
Mon
38 °
Tue
39 °
Wed
33 °

Obituaries