Tickets on sale for Durango pop-up performance with Carter Sampson

Photo courtesy Community Concert Hall

The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College will present a pop-up performance by special guest singer/songwriter Carter Sampson on Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Smiley Café located in historic downtown Durango.



By Denise Leslie | Community Concert Hall

Sampson is an Oklahoma born and raised, award-winning, musician and songwriter. She tours nationally and internationally playing both solo and with her band. Sampson won first place in the Chris Austin Song Contest at Merlefest and was a top 10 finalist in the Telluride Bluegrass Festival Troubadour Contest and Rocky Mountain Folks Fest Songwriter Showcase. Sampson has released five studio albums, including her newest release, “Lucky,” recorded with Jason Scott in Moore, Okla. Her 2016 release “Wilder Side” received international attention and was No. 3 on the Euro Americana year-end chart for 2016. She is the founder and director of The Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls OKC, a nonprofit volunteer run organization that empowers girls through music education.

The Smiley Café offers a small, intimate experience for an audience of 50, creating the perfect “listening room” venue.

Charles Leslie, Community Concert Hall Director, said, “We are excited to continue this series to introduce Durango to artists they may not know and vice-versa.”

Tickets are $20 and went on sale Jan. 5. They are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com or by phone, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. at (970) 247-7657. Doors open one hour prior to showtime.

The Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multiuse performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College. Its ability to bring a diverse spectrum of shows to Southwest Colorado is made possible through a partnership with the college, a state-supported, independent institution of higher education, and financial and in-kind contributions from generous members of the community.