Blood drive planned for Jan. 19

By Diane Levison | Special to The PREVIEW

Historically, blood donations fall drastically during the holidays. Add in a pandemic, and the issue grows.

Please help build our blood bank reserves for the Pagosa Springs area.

Join us Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Centerpoint Church for the next Vitalant Blood Drive. Appointments are still available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, do one of the following:

• Go to: https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa/appointment/guest/phl/timeSlotsExtr?token=iNbp4UCEv0DXXVv8ZgbrWOzs2nyeY5lFhv7V21%2F6o%2FU%3D.

• Text (602) 770-6565.

• Email Diane Levison at dianeunheard@gmail.com.

If you are not able to donate blood, please share this information with your friends and family.