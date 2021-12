By Randi Pierce

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate cheer squad headed to the World Arena in Colorado Springs Dec. 9-11 for the state spirit championships.

The Pirates placed seventh in the preliminary round for 2A/3A Co-Ed Cheer, scoring 56.35 points with zero deductions.

Three teams advanced to the finals for the event, with neighboring Bayfield finishing second.

Attempts to reach the coach for comment were unsuccessful.

