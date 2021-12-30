Foster homes urgently needed for stray, abandoned animals

Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

With the challenges our community has faced these last two years, we have seen the number of stray or abandoned animals needing a safe haven surpass our capacity at the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs (HSPS) shelter.

That’s why we are making an urgent call for foster homes to temporarily provide the care and attention our homeless dogs and cats need.

As a foster parent, all you will need to provide is shelter, some companionship and the TLC needed by these wonderful animals. The HSPS will provide food and any needed veterinary care for each animal.

If you are interested in learning more about how to become a foster home, please contact the HSPS shelter at (970) 731-4771 or by email at shelteroffice@humanesociety.biz.

We sincerely thank you for your support; life will be so much better for our amazing animals if foster homes are ready to provide the temporary care they need while we work to find their forever homes.