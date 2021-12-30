Call center for propane delivery problems continues operations

Archuleta County has set up an emergency call center to report propane delivery issues.

Archuleta County Undersheriff Mike Le Roux reported Thursday afternoon that the call center has received about 60 calls relating to propane delivery issues.

The center will take calls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and will be closed for the weekend.

Le Roux and County Administrator Derek Woodman note that if you are experiencing difficulty in having your propane gas filled to please contact your propane provider first.

After calling your propane provider, please contact the county’s call center at (970) 422-7084.

You will need to provide your name, address, propane vendor and percentage of propane remaining in your tank.

Le Roux noted that the purpose of the call center is to present a critical situation to the state. Statistics will help out with presenting a need and getting further emergency assistance.

“At this time we have one call taker, so be patient. Demand might require more call center staff, but for now it’s a start,” Le Roux said.