Winners of Holiday Lighting Contest announced

By Jennifer Green | Visit Pagosa Springs

The Pagosa Springs area has been bright with holiday cheer this season. The Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board and The Pagosa Springs SUN are pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 holiday lighting contest.

We want to thank all of the participants. Voting was anonymous and conducted online between Nov. 26-Dec. 19.

The winners of the Business Lighting Contest are the following:

First place: Colorado Dream Homes.

Second place: PS Froyo.

Third place: Sunset Ranch.

The winners of the Residential Lighting Contest:

First place: Costa family, 954 Monument Ave.

Second place: Erickson family, 585 Shenandoah Drive.

Third place: Hirshberg family, 68 Snow Circle.

Thanks again to all of the participants. We are already looking forward to next year’s contest.