Travelers will encounter closures on several mountain highways today and tomorrow

CDOT will need to perform avalanche mitigation on several mountain highways in southwest Colorado today and tomorrow, with additional mitigation operations likely over the next week. The San Juan Mountains and high country passes have received significant amounts of snow and winter maintenance work is required.

Travelers can expect lengthy delays of two hours or more and should allow for extra travel time. Visit www.COtrip.org for highway closure information.

Scheduled mitigation thus far includes:

⚠️ US 550 Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain Passes – beginning at 1 p.m. today (12/24)

⚠️ CO 145 Lizard Head Pass – beginning at 1 p.m. today (12/24)

⚠️ US 160 Wolf Creek Pass – beginning at 6 a.m. tomorrow, (12/25)

Watch Where You Park

Backcountry users and recreationists are urged to “watch where you park!” CDOT maintenance crews’ first priority is clearing the travel lanes of highways. Once this has been accomplished, crews will then clear the shoulders of the roadway and parking areas as time and resources permit. Please remember to park only in clearly marked and designated parking areas. Anyone leaving a vehicle unattended on the side of the road, runs the risk of breaking the law, being fined, and having their vehicle towed away by law enforcement. (Download the flyer: “Watch Where You Park”)

Avalanche Forecast Info

Backcountry users are urged to check avalanche conditions at CAIC website: www.avalanche.state.co.us.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts, and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: