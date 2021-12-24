St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church plans Christmas services

Photo courtesy Nancy Crouse

Children are invited to bring the nativity figures forward during the Children’s Liturgy and Eucharist at St. Patrick’s on Christmas Eve.

By Nancy Crouse | St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

Oh, come let us adore Him. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., will welcome children, families and people of all ages at two worship services on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24.

A Children’s Liturgy and Eucharist will be held at 5 p.m. and a Festival Eucharist with glorious music will be held at 8 p.m. During the 5 p.m. Children’s Liturgy, children who would like to participate are asked to come at 4:40 p.m. in order to select a figure for the creche which they will bring forward as part of worship. Children will also have an opportunity to participate in a musical presentation.

Preceding the 8 p.m. service, the Dorian Family String Quartet will provide a program of Christmas music from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Following that, a traditional liturgy will feature Sarah Riehm playing piano and organ; tenor soloist Robert Neel singing “O Holy Night”; and Wendy McAllister singing “Suo Gan,” the lovely Welsh Christmas lullaby. We will also have a guest duo, Scout and Andrew Riehm, singing a Christmas favorite, the “Wexford Carol.”

This service features favorite Christmas hymns and carols, accompanied by three generations of the Dorian family on the strings. The service concludes with a candle lighting sung to “Silent Night,” followed by “Joy to the World.” The choir, strings and organ end the service with the “Hallelujah Chorus,” and invite the congregation to sing along. It promises to be glorious.

For all in-person services, masks are required. The 8 p.m. service will be livestreamed on St. Patrick’s website for those who are not able to join in person: https://www.stpatrickspagosa.org/worship-with-us-online-1. Please call (970) 731-5801 if more information is needed.

There will also be a “quiet” liturgy on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.