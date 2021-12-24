Happy holidays to you and your loved ones

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

We wish you, your family and friends a very happy and safe holiday season. We hope your celebrations are able to return to fun, festive occasions, and we wish you and your loved ones a safe, healthy and happy 2022 as well.

Please note that your library will be closed beginning at noon on Dec. 24 and be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Then over New Year’s, we will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 31, and be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Special family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. The Dec. 29 session will feature Miss Lisa and her friend Fluffy Dog with puppets, storytelling and lots of silly fun.

Saturday’s all-ages Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us every other Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. for our new in-person Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults. The next one is next Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge was posted Dec. 20 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Storywalk for kids

Our storywalk theme Dec. 18-Jan. 4, 2022, is based on the book “Extra Yarn.” Enjoy the warmth and kindness that grows with every stitch as you get outdoors and take a walk, following the pages of the book and reading the story as you stroll along. Watch for signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Beginning students attend from 4 to 5 p.m., intermediate students from 5 to 6 p.m. and advanced students from 7 to 8 p.m. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Las clases de ESL

Las clases nocturnas gratuitas en persona se llevan a cabo los martes y jueves de 4 a 7 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes asisten de 4 a 5 p.m., estudiantes intermedios de 5 a 6 p.m. y estudiantes avanzados de 7 a 8 p.m. Por favor, ayúdenos a correr la voz sobre estas clases a otras personas en nuestra comunidad que estén interesadas, y contáctenos por teléfono o correo electrónico si tiene alguna pregunta.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the X-box 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Library hours

Most of our programs are happening in person. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For those uncomfortable coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Nonfiction

“The Secret Life of Groceries” by Benjamin Lorr is an investigative look at how food gets to American supermarkets. “White Space, Black Hood” by law professor and historian Sheryll Cashin looks at the history of anti-Black residential caste. “Fauci: Expect the Unexpected” edited by National Geographic is a collection of 10 lessons that reveal the principles that have shaped the life philosophy of Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president.

DVDs

“This is Us” is the complete fifth season. “The Bee Gees” is an HBO documentary about the three brothers in this iconic music trio. “Rick and Money” is the complete seasons one through four. “Tina” is the HBO documentary featuring the legendary queen of rock ‘n’ roll. “The Devil’s Sea” by Dirk Cussler is a Dirk Pitt adventure. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is a Marvel adventure. “The Last Duel” is a drama set in 14th century France. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is an animated movie focused on a road trip to college. “One Night in Miami” imagines Mohammed Ali. Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke having a conversation about civil rights and race relations in the U.S. in 1964.

Books on CD

“The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly is a Renee Ballard and Harry Bosch mystery. “Dead for a Dollar” by William W. and J.A. Johnston is a Firestick western. “Lost Mountain Pass” by Larry D. Sweazy is book one in a new Trusty Dawson, U.S. Deputy Marshall series. “Shoot-out at Sugar Creek” by Mickey Spillane and Max Allen Collins is a Caleb York western. “Risen” by Benedict Jacka is the conclusion to the Alex Verus urban fantasy series. “This Day” by Blanka Lipinska is a steamy Mafioso love story sequel to “365 Days,” the inspiration behind the Netflix movie.

Novels

“Leviathan Falls” by James S.A. Corey is the final book in the interplanetary Expanse series. “The Sisters Sweet” by Elizabeth Weiss follows a young woman forming her first relationships outside a close-knit family.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to Susan and Terry Arrington, Joanne and Vic Lucariello, and Lenore Bright for their generous monetary donations and to our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“It’s not what’s under the Christmas tree that matters but who’s around it.” — Charlie Brown in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the animated TV special based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.