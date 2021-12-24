Gabriel Vicente Angle passed away Dec. 6 in his home of Pagosa Springs, Colo. He was born on June 29, 1972, in Tucson, Ariz. Gabe attended Littleton High School in Colorado, where he played lacrosse, swam on the swim team and made lifelong friends.

Gabe lived a life of adventure and travel and was most at home in the natural world which he revered. He lived in or near the Colorado Rockies for over 20 years and found his spirit in the high forests, peaks, valleys, rivers and lakes of the San Juans. He loved kayaking, hiking, camping, exploring, climbing and reading.

Gabe was a loving partner, son and brother, and his love was returned unconditionally and without measure. His kind spirit, unique and offbeat sense of humor, trusting view of the world and belief in the unknown will forever live in our hearts.

Gabe is survived by his mother, Chris; sister Micaela; partner and friend Cathy; and large extended family in Tucson, Ariz.