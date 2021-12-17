Public meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District special meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority Commission meeting. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners meeting. 1:30 p.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Public meeting information should be sent to editor@pagosasun.com with “Public Meeting” in the subject line. The deadline is noon Monday each week prior to publication for that week’s issue.



