Fort Lewis College’s Fall Commencement set for Friday, Dec. 17

By Lauren Pope | Fort Lewis College

Fort Lewis College’s (FLC) Fall Commencement will take place on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. in Whalen Gymnasium.

“Our graduating students are ready to do great things with their degrees from FLC and, as an institution, we are already so proud of what they’ve accomplished and look forward to supporting them as alumni,” said President Tom Stritikus.

Addressing the graduates will be Jessica Matlock, CEO of La Plata Electric Association (LPEA), the first female CEO in the company’s 80-year history.

Under her leadership, Matlock is helping LPEA transition to a clean energy company and a “utility of the future.” Prior to this role, Matlock served as a member of the executive leadership team at the nation’s 11th largest public utility from 2006 to 2019. Her last role was serving as the assistant general manager of customer, energy services and external relations, where she was responsible for directing the legislative and policy strategy of the company and developing and implementing the utility’s solar, electric vehicle and demand response programs. Prior to this, Matlock worked as an energy expert for the U.S. Senate and held a number of positions with the Bonneville Power Administration (one of the U.S.’s power marketing administrations).

Student marshals — the two students with the highest cumulative GPA of the graduating class — for the ceremony are Gillian Hardy (anthropology) and Rachel Lee (writing and philosophy).

The ceremony is not open to the public. Students participating in commencement have been permitted six guest tickets. Due to pandemic restrictions:

• Both graduates and guests will need to self-assess for COVID symptoms and verbally assert that they are symptom-free. Anyone with COVID symptoms should not attend the graduation ceremonies.

• Masks will be required at all times when indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

• Food and drink will not be permitted during the ceremony.

• Indoor gathering before the ceremony will be limited.

• Child care will not be available.

For those not attending the ceremonies in person, a livestream of the ceremony will be available on Facebook at facebook.com/fortlewis.

More information about Fall Commencement can be found at: fortlewis.edu/graduation.