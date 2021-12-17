Football awards

SUN photo/Clayton Chaney

Multiple Pirates received all-conference honors for the 2021 season. Pictured from left to right are: Conner Kelly (honorable mention), Gavin Lindahl (honorable mention), Seth Aucoin (honorable mention), Tommy Barker (all conference), Harley Armijo (honorable mention), Heath Fulbright (honorable mention), Aaron Aucoin (all conference) and Colt Lewis (honorable mention).

