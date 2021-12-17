Candidate packets available for 2022 LPEA director election

By Hillary Knox | La Plata Electric Association

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) members interested in running for a seat on the LPEA Board of Directors now have access to the 2022 board director candidate packet at: lpea.coop/board-director-candidate-information.

To be considered, prospective candidates must return all completed materials by 1 p.m. on March 12, 2022. Materials may be mailed to LPEA’s Durango office or dropped off at LPEA’s office in Durango or Pagosa Springs.

To be eligible to run for the LPEA Board of Directors, candidates must:

• Be a member of LPEA for at least one year immediately prior to becoming a director;

• Be a bona fide resident of the district you plan to represent for at least 120 days prior to becoming a director; and

• Not be employed by, or have a spouse or child employed by, LPEA in any position.

Directors are elected for three-year terms. Incumbent directors up for re-election in 2022 are Holly Metzler (District 1 — Archuleta County), Dan Huntington (District 2 — south and west La Plata County), Joe Lewandowski (District 3 — City of Durango) and John Witchel (District 4 — north and east La Plata County).

Eligible candidates will be added to the official ballot to be mailed to LPEA members in early April. Ballots will be due on May 11, 2022, and the election results will be announced at LPEA’s annual meeting on May 12, 2022. For more details on the director election process, visit: lpea.coop/board-director-candidate-information.



The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.