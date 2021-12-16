Holiday Church Events

All events listed in December Church Events Calendar are free of charge. Submit events to editor@pagosasun.com.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Sunday Service. 8:15 a.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Traditional Sunday Service. 11 a.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

The Holy Spirit of Christmas Celebration. 11 a.m., New Thought Center, 3505 W. U.S. 160. Presented by Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Friday, Dec. 24

Candlelight Service. 5 p.m., Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Drive. 4:30 p.m. brass prelude. Celebrate Christmas with us. The service will be in person and online at www.pagosabiblechurch.org.

Candlelight Service. 6 p.m., New Thought Center, 3505 W. U.S. 160. Candlelight service with potluck.

Traditional Christmas Eve Service. 7 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Candlelight and carols. Masks required.

Friday, Dec. 31

Burning Bowl Ceremony Service. 6 p.m., New Thought Center, 3505 W. U.S. 160.