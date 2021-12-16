Free Hot Chocolate Hullabaloo and public health session today

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

The hot chocolate is ready, so we hope you’ll come to your library today, Thursday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. to celebrate winter with us. While you sip, join in the fun with seasonal crafts.

And, earlier today, from noon to 1 p.m., is the next free public health session with representatives from San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) at the library discussing the dangers of radon gas in your home and distributing free radon test kits. The geology of southwest Colorado leads to an increased risk of radon gas in our community, so this is an important topic for us to understand. In fact, radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Take advantage of the expertise of the staff at SJBPH to attend this latest event in their public health series at your library.

Holiday closures

Your library will be closed beginning at noon on Dec. 24 and will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Adult DIY

At the free in-person adult DIY on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m., we will supply the materials and show you how to create decorative mid-century paper holiday ornaments.

Family storytimes

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Saturday’s all-ages Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Family read aloud

Stop by your library, sit on our comfy chairs or anywhere else around the Turner Reading Room and engage in some quiet activities while listening to a book being read aloud on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. for our ongoing Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults on Google Meet every other Tuesday. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted Dec. 20 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

New storywalk for kids

Our new storywalk theme Dec. 18-Jan. 4, 2022, is based on the book “Extra Yarn.” Enjoy the warmth and kindness that grows with every stitch as you get outdoors and take a walk, following the pages of the book and reading the story as you stroll along. Watch for signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Beginning students attend from 4 to 5 p.m., intermediate students from 5 to 6 p.m. and advanced students from 7 to 8 p.m. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Las clases de ESL

Las clases nocturnas gratuitas en persona se llevan a cabo los martes y jueves de 4 a 7 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes asisten de 4 a 5 p.m., estudiantes intermedios de 5 a 6 p.m. y estudiantes avanzados de 7 a 8 p.m. Por favor, ayúdenos a correr la voz sobre estas clases a otras personas en nuestra comunidad que estén interesadas, y contáctenos por teléfono o correo electrónico si tiene alguna pregunta.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Library hours

Most of our programs are happening in person. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For those uncomfortable coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Books on CD

“The Becoming” by Nora Roberts is a new epic of love and war among gods and humans. “Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon is the latest in the epic Outlander historical fantasy series. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel features six young flight nurses after Pearl Harbor.

Mysteries, suspense

and thrillers

“Fear No Evil” by James Patterson is an Alex Cross thriller. “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwall is a Dr. Kay Scarpetta mystery. “The Left-Handed Twin” by Thomas Perry is a Jane Whitefield mystery. “A Christmas Legacy” by Anne Perry centers on an elderly grandmother who the family thinks isn’t dying fast enough.

Other novels

“Well Matched” by Jen DeLuca is a Renaissance Faire rom-com. “Tales from the Café” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi follows four customers who hope to time travel from a Japanese café. “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” by Sophie Cousens begins when a reporter on a business trip picks up the wrong suitcase at the airport. “Fight Night” by Miriam Toews is a darkly humorous story about three generations of women via letters that will never be sent. “Lesser Evil” by Timothy Zahn is the conclusion of the Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendacy trilogy.

Library story collection

“Libraryland,” edited by Ben Bizzle and Sue Considine, is a collection of inspiring firsthand stories spotlighting the countless ways library staff make a difference for their communities.

Biographies

and memoirs

“I’m Possible” by Richard Antoine White is the memoir of a musician successfully navigating racial and socioeconomic disparities. “The Correspondents” by Judith Mackrell documents the lives of six remarkable female journalists. “Medicine Woman” by Lynn V. Andrews is an autobiographical account of a woman’s search for identity in a Native American culture. “The Jesus I Know” by Kathy Lee Gifford shares the stories of people in various stages of knowing and experiencing Jesus in their spiritual journeys. “The Young H.G. Wells” by Claire Tomalin shows how his first 40 years shaped the life of the father of science fiction. “The Power of Women” by Nobel laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege presents stories of the doctor’s experiences with those of his patients and fellow women’s rights activists.

Other nonfiction

“They Knew” by James Gustave Speth outlines what the author believes to be the U.S. federal government’s 50-year role in causing the climate crisis. “Republican Rescue” by Chris Christie explains how he believes the Republican Party can recapture glory and win elections. “Killers on the Mountain” by Wayne Smart is a first-aid guide by this EMT on handling snake bites, avalanches, altitude illness, hypothermia and more. “SDA: Board Member Manual” is a reference guide for special districts. “Justice on the Brink” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Linda Greenhouse offers insight into the Supreme Court over the past 12 months. “The 3 Best Options Strategies for Beginners” is a guide to trading covered calls, credit spreads and iron condors. “Flying Blind” by Peter Robison documents the 737 Max tragedies and what went on in Boeing that allowed them to happen. “Misfire” by Tim Mak is the result of a four-year investigation into the corruption and decline of the power of the National Rifle Association.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to Mary Perouty and Susan Mercer for their generous monetary donations, and to Jill Porterfield and our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Quotable quote

“By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.” — Confucius, Chinese philosopher.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.