Pi Beta Phi sorority alumnae Christmas potluck

Local Pi Beta Phi sorority alumnae gathered at the home of Carole Howard on Dec. 6 for a Christmas potluck luncheon, all safely vaccinated and boosted against COVID after missing this annual tradition last year because of the pandemic. The festive event included an angel gift exchange and the donation of almost 250 pounds of food and toiletries to the St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church food bank for people in need over the holidays. Holding a tiny fraction of those items are, in the front row, left to right, are Lisa Scott and Constance Clark. In the second row, left to right, are Joni Rose, Carole Howard and Paula Tennant. In the top row are, left to right, are Melissa McDonald, Mary Rothchild and Penny Hart. Pi Beta Phi is the oldest national sorority in the U.S. It was founded in 1867 at Monmouth College in Illinois by 12 creative and courageous women at a time when only five state universities admitted women. Today there are 135 collegiate Pi Phi chapters in the U.S. and nearly 300 alumnae clubs around the world.