National Wreaths Across America Day Remembrance Ceremony set for Saturday at Hill Top

By Linda Hobbs | Wreaths Across America

The wreaths for Hill Top Cemetery arrived Tuesday and are being stored until Saturday morning’s National Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony and wreath laying.

Saturday morning at Hill Top Cemetery at 10 a.m., veterans, volunteers, donors and supporters will gather at the Hill Top flagpole for a remembrance ceremony where plans are for various groups to help us remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach about the freedoms we enjoy. Afterward, volunteers will disperse to lay wreaths on the known veterans’ graves.

Everyone is welcome to help lay the wreaths. Wreath layers are asked to not rush through the process, but instead take a moment, say the veteran’s name and give thanks for their service, which is a fitting tribute to our veterans at this holiday time of year. Snowy conditions exist and attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and conditions.

If you have any questions, contact Linda Hobbs at (713) 304-2028 or at lindahobbs713@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing you.