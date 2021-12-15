Make plans for a fun and festive evening downtown Saturday

By Jennifer Green | Visit Pagosa Springs

Join us Dec. 18 for the inaugural Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration in downtown Pagosa Springs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Along the walking route, there will be various Christmas-themed displays and activities, a balloon glow, acoustic musicians, choirs, free hot chocolate and cider, cookies and snacks, cute puppies, games, toys and other goodies. And, of course, Santa Claus will be arriving on a sleigh. The route is approximately 1 mile long and will be lit with luminarias and the amazing holiday lights in downtown Pagosa.

The Chimney Rock Interpretive Association will highlight its night sky programs and information on how the Ancestral Puebloans may have celebrated the winter solstice.

The San Juan Outdoor Club will feature a special Christmas campsite.

There will even be a BB gun giveaway for children near Santa’s workshop at the Visitor Center.

Entry points for the walking route include: (1) Town Park, (2) San Juan River Scenic Overlook, (3) Visitor Center and (4) the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership site at Centennial Park. Participants entering at the key entry points will be provided with glow sticks and a scavenger hunt card to win a free ornament.

Segments have been adopted by the following groups, organizations and businesses:

• Knights of Columbus.

• Chimney Rock Interpretive Association.

• GOAL High School.

• The Restorative Solution/Alleviate Pain Relief Center.

• Soul Medicinals Massage.

• Girl Scout Troop No. 26237.

• Pagosa Youth Soccer Rangers.

• Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership.

• The Springs Resort and Spa.

• Pagosa Adventure.

• St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

• Buckaroos Horse Drawn Rides.

• United Way of Southwest Colorado.

• Humane Society of Pagosa Springs Animal Shelter.

• United Way of Southwest Colorado.

• Pagosa Springs Medical Center EMS.

• Our Savior Lutheran Church.

• Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center.

• Jason Rose and the Jackson Mountain Ramblers.

• San Juan Outdoor Club.

• Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs.

• Centerpoint Christmas Choir.

• Willow and Reed Design Co.

This event is a collaboration of the Town of Pagosa Springs and The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Please join us for a fun and festive evening in downtown Pagosa Springs to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season.