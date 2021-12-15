LPEA experiencing widespread outages throughout service territory

Hillary Knox | La Plata Electric Association

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) has been experiencing widespread outages in our service territory since roughly 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15. As of 7:30 a.m., we have 26 outages impacting 1,452 members. The primary cause of the outages are high winds, downed trees, and damaged LPEA equipment.

Crews have been fully dispatched and are working to restore power, though inclement weather and road conditions are making restoration more difficult. Crews will remain in the field until power is restored to all.

LPEA cannot give estimated times of restoration as the cause of an outage cannot be determined until crews are onsite and restoration times vary widely based on cause and circumstance. In general, LPEA prioritizes outages by size and risk to public safety. More details on LPEA’s outage restoration plan can be found at https://lpea.coop/power-restoration-plan.

Thanks to LPEA’s automated metering infrastructure, members do not need to call to report their outage. If members wish to receive outage updates via text message, they can sign up for LPEA’s Outage Texting Service by calling (970) 247-5786, or by following the instructions at https://lpea.coop/ReportOutage.

For the most up-to-date outage locations and information, visit http://outage.lpea.coop/. Regular outage updates are also posted onhttp://lpea.coop and on LPEA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.