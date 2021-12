Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Airport Advisory Commission meeting. 8:30 a.m., Nick’s Hangar, 777 County Road 600.

San Juan Basin Public Health Board of Health meeting. 9 a.m. Zoom meeting. For more information, visit: https://sjbpublichealth.org/.

Tracks Across Borders Byway Commission (TABB) meeting. 10 a.m., Sisson Library, 811 San Juan St.

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave., or via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86914039929?pwd=ZFAvdjY0NFF4cDR2VnphNlIzRllSdz09#success, meeting ID: 869 1403 9929, password: 389372.

Town of Pagosa Springs Combined Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Monday, Dec. 13

CSU Advisory Board meeting. 11:30 a.m., CSU Extension office, 344 U.S. 84.

San Juan Water Conservancy District regular meeting. 4 p.m., 46 Eaton Drive, Ste. 5.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners budget hearing. 10 a.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting. Noon, CSU Extension office, 344 U.S. 84.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board meeting and work session. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd. or via Zoom. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Upper San Juan Health Service District special meeting. 5:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Medical Center board room, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd., or Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85395501309, meeting ID: 853 9550 1309.

Archuleta School District Board of Education regular meeting. 6 p.m., Pagosa Springs Middle School Library, 309 Lewis St.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Archuleta County Republican Central Committee meeting. Noon, The Den Restaurant, 729 San Juan St.

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation work session. 4 p.m., Chamber of Commerce conference room, 105 Hot Springs Blvd.

Pagosa Peak Open School board meeting. 5 p.m., 7 Parelli Way.