Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership urges giving where you live for Colorado Gives Day

By Sally High

Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

Did you know that the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) growers continue to donate to local food pantries? In fact, hundreds of pounds of fresh produce have been donated in 2021.

Unfortunately, the GGP still can’t host indoor classes or workshops. COVID safety protocols remain more important than the sustaining events we’ve produced in recent years, events like the Environmental Film Festival or Breakfast with Balloons.

Did you know that you can support the GGP through our most recent partnership? The GGP’s good standing as a Colorado charitable nonprofit organization has paid off and GGP is now a Colorado Gives partner. Visit https://www.coloradogives.org/geothermalgreenhousepartnership and make a tax-deductible donation today.

Colorado Gives Day is Dec. 7. That’s the day when all donations are totaled, but the season of giving has begun. The GGP urges you to “Give Where You Live” — today. GGP is one of 13 nonprofits serving Archuleta County that receives Colorado Gives funds.

The GGP manages an educational park on the San Juan Riverwalk in Centennial Park. The GGP’s three dome greenhouses create a striking scene in downtown Pagosa Springs. The GGP’s site welcomes walkers to Audubon’s Hershey Memorial Native Plants Garden and Rotary’s xeric ornamental garden.

Pagosa Springs’ Old Fashioned Christmas on the Riverwalk, the evening of Dec. 18, will pass the GGP’s amphitheater. We hope you will linger there to enjoy 200 luminarias, special live music and hot chocolate. See you on the Riverwalk.