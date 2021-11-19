Free SJBPH health session today, teen ornaments plus introduction to Novelist

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Today, Thursday, Nov. 18, representatives from San Juan Basin Public Health will be at the library from noon to 1 p.m. to discuss health insurance and care coordination, and to answer your questions. Additional free SJBPH presentations on public health topics will be held in December.

Next Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. Brad will provide an in-person introduction to Novelist, your library’s reader advisory resource found on our website at https://pagosalibrary.org/online-resources/. This powerful, free online resource lets you search for book reviews, authors who are like your favorites, browse for books by genre and much more.

As well, next Wednesday, Nov. 24, fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to make ornaments from 4 to 5 p.m. in a special holiday DIY session in the library.

Holiday closure

Your library will be closed Nov. 25-27 in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Library hours

Most of our programs are happening in person. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For those uncomfortable coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Therapy dogs

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 19, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., you are invited to come to the library for a free visit with a certified therapy dog. The visits will be limited to 10-15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pet the dog, read to the dog or just say, “Hi.” This activity is for all ages.

In-person Dungeons

and Dragons

Join us Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. for a special in-person one-shot mini game of Dungeons and Dragons in the library that is free for teens and young adults. Registration is preferred as space is limited. Our DandD group will not gather on Google Meet Nov. 23 because of this in-person event.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

New writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted Nov. 22 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Storywalk for kids

Theme for our new storywalk Nov. 22-Dec. 6 is fun in the snow. The text is available in English and Spanish. Watch for signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. Wednesday, Nov. 24, we’ll enjoy special guest Lisa Baker and her friend Fluffy Dog providing puppets, storytelling and lots of silly fun. Saturday’s Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

Changes in ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes now take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Beginning students attend from 4 to 5 p.m., intermediate students from 5 to 6 p.m. and advanced students from 7 to 8 p.m. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Cambios en las

clases de ESL

Las clases nocturnas gratuitas en persona ahora se llevan a cabo los martes y jueves de 4 a 7 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes asisten de 4 a 5 p.m., estudiantes intermedios de 5 a 6 p.m. y estudiantes avanzados de 7 a 8 p.m. Por favor, ayúdenos a correr la voz sobre estas clases a otras personas en nuestra comunidad que estén interesadas, y contáctenos por teléfono o correo electrónico si tiene alguna pregunta.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session generally takes place in person Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note there will be no more PALS sessions this month.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Mysteries, suspense

and thrillers

“Billy Summers” by Stephen King is a thriller about avenging the crimes of an evil man. “The Attic on Queen Street” by Karen White is the last book in the series featuring psychic medium Melanie Trenholm. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich is a combination ghost and mystery story set in a haunted bookstore. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly is a Harry Bosch murder mystery that starts on New Year’s Eve.

Other novels

“L.A. Weather” by Maria Amparo Escandon follows the Alvarado family wrestling with deception and betrayal. “The War for Gloria” by Atticus Lish tells of a young man yearning to protect his mother, who has ALS. “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris is a novel based on the true story of three sisters with a plan to stay together after Auschwitz. “What Storm What Thunder” by Myriam J.A. Chancy charts the lives of characters after the earthquake in Haiti. “The Last Graduate” by Naomi Novik is book two of the Scholomance series featuring a budding dark sorceress. “The Secret of Snow” by Viola Shipman features a 50-year-meteorologist who gets a new chance after being replaced by a virtual meteorologist that will never age.

Large print

“Cul-de-sac” by Joy Fielding features a quiet area where someone will be shot dead. “An Impossible Promise” by Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets is book two in the Providence Falls set in Ireland. “Over My Dead Body” by Jeffrey Archer is the latest in the William Warwick mystery series.

Books on CD

“The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles follows the lives of three teens released from a juvenile work farm. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham is a legal thriller. “The Joy and Light Bus Company” by Alexander McCall Smith is a No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency mystery. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel follows the life of a butler in Paris. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louse Penny is a political thriller. “Jonathan Crossroads” by Franzen explores the shifting culture of early 1970’s America. “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman is the fourth and final book about the Owens family in the Practical Magic series.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to Bob and Carole Howard and to our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“Common sense and a sense of humor are the same thing, moving at different speeds. A sense of humor is just common sense, dancing.” — Clive James (1939-2019), Australian literary and TV critic, journalist, broadcaster and writer, noted for his wry, deadpan humor.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.