Equipped for good work

By Royce King

PREVIEW Columnist

“That the man of God may be competent, equipped for every good work.”

Do you ever feel incompetent? As a mom, there were days I felt I wasn’t measuring up. You know, the days when the kids had a rebuttal for everything I asked. We were running late to the doctor’s office. Dinner was forgotten on the stove and ruined. My child threw a tantrum for all to see in the middle of the store. Surely I’m not the only one who has had those days.

As an entrepreneur, there are days I am not sure about what I’m doing. I’m one of those people who will say “yes” to a project that I’m not completely sure how to complete and figure it out along the way. One of my dominant strengths is learning and I’m thrilled to learn new skills as I go along, providing the benefit outweighs the pain. Therefore, I find myself in uncertain waters often, but, I know God has created me to be competent, and I can achieve more than what I imagine I’m capable of.

As a wife, I know my husband would confess I sometimes let him down. Do I feel equipped for being a wife when I want to yell for no apparent reason? We both run businesses and stay very busy. One of the things that happen all too frequently in our household is dinner time comes around and we both look at each other, knowing neither of us has planned dinner. As a wife, I feel very incompetent when that happens. Please tell me this doesn’t just happen to me. I’d be embarrassed to disclose how much money we spend in our local restaurants. Shhhh, don’t tell anyone.

Perhaps as you read these scenarios you wouldn’t use the word incompetent. Instead, you’d declare, “I never do enough to please them …” Yep, that’s the feeling of incompetence. As I watch my 3-year-old granddaughter, she’s self-assured and often exclaims, “Grandma, I can do anything!” Somewhere between the age of 3 and adulthood, many of us replace our self-confidence with self-doubt and begin to see ourselves as incompetent and ill-equipped. However, the Bible tells us that’s simply not true. Rest in His assurance and go forth with boldness.

