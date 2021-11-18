School board declares pair of vacancies, letters of interest due Dec. 28

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

At its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Archuleta School District Board of Education declared two vacancies on the board, for districts 3 and 5.

Mike Moore, who was elected to the board in 2019, resigned as director of District 3 at the board’s Oct. 12 meeting, citing that he had to resign after his house sold and he moved from the district.

The District 5 position, which was held by Bruce Dryburgh from November 2013 through this month, was declared vacant after no candidates filed to run for the position in the fall election. Dryburgh was term-limited.

The three remaining board members — Bob Lynch, Tim Taylor and Dana Hayward — declared the vacancies and set the dates and process for appointing new board members at their meeting on Nov. 9.

Earlier in the meeting, the board heard from several members of the public who urged them to increase the diversity and representation of the board and have it better match the community, with those members of the public noting that the last full board was all white and 80 percent male.

Board member Dana Hayward referenced those comments later in the meeting, suggesting that the board come up with a timeline and think of additional communication methods to help promote diversity and better match the demographics.

After taking that and board training opportunities into account, the board decided to make Dec. 28 the deadline for letters of interest and qualifications to be delivered to Executive Assistant Robyn Bennet.

The board is anticipated to hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2022, to interview the candidates and possibly make a decision on who to appoint.

The vacancies must be filled within 60 days.

According to Bennett, districts 3 and 5 are in the eastern portion of Archuleta County.

To be eligible, candidates must be registered electors, lived within Archuleta School District boundaries for at least 12 months and live within the director district.

More information on the districts and application process is available at: www.mypagosaschools.com.