Tickets on sale now for ‘Cinderella’

Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa proudly presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” the Broadway version, Nov. 19-21.

Performances will be Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21. Tickets are officially on sale and can be purchased at: https://our.show/curtains-up-pagosa/cinder.

We highly recommend buying tickets in advance as we are only selling 300 tickets per show. Tickets are going fast, so get your tickets now. There is a reserved seat section for $30 per ticket. And you can also purchase general admission tickets for $20 for adults and $10 for students in grades 12 and under.

“Cinderella” is a timeless tale that with every re-telling has a lot to offer. It is more than just a love story, more than just rags to riches. “Cinderella” is a much deeper show on so many levels.

The updated book by Douglas Carter Beane has really brought a lot of life lessons that we all can learn from today. It brings out the message of kindness. Kindness is something that seems to be a thing of the past. In today’s society, we tend to thrive on the negativity in the world and we do what we can to spread negativity through gossip, through criticism, through politics and through much more. This script shows how powerful something as simple as kindness can be. With choreography by Hayley Hudson, directed by Dale Scrivener, it will certainly be an evening of wonder.

We hope that you come out and enjoy a magical evening with us.